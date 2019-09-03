Illusive Networks Joins LogRhythm Technology Alliance Partner Program

NEW YORK and TEL AVIV, Israel, Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Illusive Networks®, the leader in deception-based cyber defense, today announced an out-of-the-box integration with the LogRhythm NextGen SIEM Platform. The solution provides real-time, post-breach threat detection while enhancing and automating incident response.

The Illusive Platform identifies attacks early in their life cycle and close to the point of entry, forcing attackers to reveal themselves through engagement with inescapable deceptions that mimic elements of an organization's real IT environment.

The LogRhythm NextGen SIEM Platform boosts security operations center (SOC) performance by providing a unified view of all log management, security analytics and threat response activity, leveraging that data to massively automate threat remediation.

The integrated Illusive and LogRhythm solution delivers high-fidelity alerts and on-demand forensics that can be accessed through the LogRhythm NextGen SIEM Platform to further shrink the time and overhead required to find and neutralize threats. Additionally, the integration provides a customized form of deception technology for LogRhythm customers, in which deceptive NextGen SIEM Platform communication with the Active Directory can trick attackers into stealing fake credentials and alert organizations to an unauthorized user lurking on their networks.

"Dwell time and lateral movement are the gasoline that fuels cyberattacks from the initial beachhead to the crown jewels attackers are targeting," said Ofer Israeli, founder and CEO of Illusive Networks. "Reducing the time to detect intruders is key to stopping threats before critical data is compromised. The combined capabilities of Illusive's deception-based alerts and LogRhythm's comprehensive SIEM platform give SOCs earlier threat visibility that is proven to harden security inside the perimeter."

"The integration of the Illusive and LogRhythm platforms provides our customers with noiseless alerts and rich forensics that can be used to automate and amplify event management through LogRhythm playbooks," said Chris Peterson, co-founder and chief product and technology officer at LogRhythm. "We share an affinity with Illusive for making SOCs more effective at faster alert triage, and we believe the result of this integration will lead to strengthened threat detection, more powerful attack analysis, and ultimately fewer successful breaches."

For more information about the combined solution, view the Partner Brief and visit https://logrhythm.com/partners/technology-partners/

About Illusive Networks

Illusive Networks uses next-generation deception technology to stop cyber-attacks by detecting and disarming attackers, destroying their decision-making processes, and depriving them of the means to laterally move towards attack targets. Illusive's inescapable deceptions eliminate high-risk pathways to critical systems, force attackers to reveal themselves early in the threat lifecycle and capture real-time forensics that accelerate incident response. Built on agentless, AI-driven automation and requiring very little security team support, Illusive immediately shifts the advantage to defenders, freeing precious resources from the complicated and data-heavy approaches that overload them today.

For more information, visit www.illusivenetworks.com, contact us at info@illusivenetworks.com or follow on LinkedIn , @Illusivenw on Twitter and Facebook .

