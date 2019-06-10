Illusive Networks' Michelle Marchand Honored Among CRN's 2019 Women of the Channel

NEW YORK, June 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Illusive Networks, the leader in threat detection and response for human-driven cyberattacks, announced that CRN ® , a brand of The Channel Company, has named Michelle Marchand, Director of Americas Channels, to the CRN 2019 Women of the Channel List.

The annual list is comprised of leaders from all areas of the IT channel ecosystem; representing technology suppliers, distributors, solution providers and other IT organizations. Each is recognized for her contributions to channel advocacy, channel growth and visionary leadership.

"I'm honored to be included among such an impressive group of industry leaders," said Marchand. "Illusive's 100% channel model offers me a fantastic opportunity to work with the strongest partners in the industry. It's exciting to see our advanced technology integrated into comprehensive solutions to today's toughest cybersecurity challenges."

CRN editors select the list from a multitude of channel leadership applicants to select the final honorees based on their professional accomplishments, demonstrated expertise, and on-going dedication to the IT channel.

"We are proud of Michelle's contribution and commitment to our partnership community," said Kirk Appelman, VP Sales for the Americas. "This recognition is a reflection of her leadership, driving successful partner launches in the U.S., Canada and Latin America as well as increasing channel-initiated revenue by 40 percent this year."

"CRN's 2019 Women of the Channel list honors influential leaders who are accelerating channel growth through mutually-beneficial partnerships, incredible leadership, strategic vision, and unique contributions in their field," said Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company. "This accomplished group of leaders is driving channel success and we are proud to honor their achievements."

The 2019 Women of the Channel list is being featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/WOTC.

About Illusive Networks

Illusive Networks empowers security teams to reduce the business risk created by today's advanced, targeted threats by destroying an attacker's ability to move laterally toward critical assets. Illusive reduces the attack surface to preempt attacks, detects unauthorized lateral movement early in the attack cycle, and provides rich, real-time forensics that enhance response and inform cyber resilience efforts. Agentless and AI driven, Illusive technology enables organizations to proactively intervene in the attack process, avoid operational disruption and business losses, while functioning with greater confidence in today's complex, hyper-connected world.

For more information, visit www.illusivenetworks.com, contact us at info@illusivenetworks.com or follow on LinkedIn, @Illusivenw on Twitter and Facebook.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

