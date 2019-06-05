Illusive Networks Named 'Best Deception Technology' by SC Media

NEW YORK, June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Illusive Networks, the leader in threat detection and response for human-driven cyberattacks, was named 'Best Deception Technology' at the SC Awards Europe 2019, which took place at The London Marriott, Grosvenor Square on June 4, 2019.

"We are honored to be recognized for Best Deception Technology by SC Media," said Ofer Israeli, founder and CEO of Illusive Networks. "This award recognizes our innovation and exemplifies our commitment to protect enterprise networks by expanding the application of deception technology to the entire attack lifecycle – preempting, detecting, and responding to attacks."

Illusive mitigates business risk, operational disruptions, and other losses caused by network-resident threats. By enforcing cyber hygiene policies, Illusive eliminates data elements used by malicious insiders, criminals, and nation-state attackers to plan and execute their attacks. Illusive goes further, stopping attacks in progress by deploying deceptive data at scale in the attacker's path, which disrupts and disarms attacks at the source. Additionally, Illusive provides precision forensic evidence to speed incident response and improve long-term cyber resilience.

Each year, SC Media UK honors the industry's leading companies and individuals for achievements that make them stand out from the crowd, rewarding not just best practice, but leadership and innovation.

About Illusive Networks

Illusive Networks empowers security teams to reduce the business risk created by today's advanced, targeted threats by destroying an attacker's ability to move laterally toward critical assets. Illusive reduces the attack surface to preempt attacks, detects unauthorized lateral movement early in the attack cycle, and provides rich, real-time forensics that enhance response and inform cyber resilience efforts. Agentless and AI driven, Illusive technology enables organizations to proactively intervene in the attack process, avoid operational disruption and business losses, while functioning with greater confidence in today's complex, hyper-connected world.

For more information, visit www.illusivenetworks.com, contact us at info@illusivenetworks.com or follow on LinkedIn, @Illusivenw on Twitter and Facebook.

Media Contact for Illusive:

Meredith Zaritheny, Prosek Partners

O: 646-818-9251

E: mzaritheny@prosek.com

SOURCE Illusive Networks

Related Links

http://www.illusivenetworks.com

