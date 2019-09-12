Illusive Networks Named Best Solution for Protecting the Bank

NEW YORK and TEL AVIV, Israel, Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Illusive Networks, the leader in deception-based cyber defense solutions, today announced it has received Bank Director's Best of FinXTech Award as Best Solution for Protecting the Bank. Awarded annually, the Best of FinXTech recognizes the efforts of financial technology solution providers. The award ceremony took place at the Experience FinXTech event held by Bank Director in Chicago, IL on September 10th.

Bank Director, a leading information resource for banking leaders, awards its Best of FinXTech to top-rated financial technology companies in seven different categories. Awards are based on Bank Director's own analysis of each solution's capabilities, which includes phone interviews with each of the finalists and their banking clients, in-depth case studies on each solution, and enlisting a panel of industry experts to vote on the winners in each category.

"It is truly an honor to be recognized by Bank Director for our next-generation deception technology among such an impressive array of innovative fintech companies," said Ofer Israeli, founder and CEO of Illusive Networks. "Banking and financial services customers from all over the globe are benefitting from Illusive's early attack detection and rich forensic intelligence, which stops targeted threats early in the attack cycle before serious damage can be done. This award affirms our position as a leader in cybersecurity for financial services, at a time when banks and other institutions are hungry for new security paradigms that shut down increasingly sophisticated attackers."

Financial institutions remain one of the most high-value targets for attackers despite the vast resources already devoted by the industry to cybersecurity. Illusive Networks turns the tables by eliminating the data elements attackers rely on to plan and execute their attacks, and deploying deceptive data on a large scale across the network so that attackers can't differentiate real data from fake. When attackers inevitably interact with this false data, they set off alerts that warn financial institutions about an unauthorized presence on their networks. The system produces very low false positives, and provides real-time forensics that help to remediate any potential operational disruptions and business losses.

In recent months, Illusive Networks has received many awards and accolades, including:

Received a 5-star "Recommended Product" rating from SC Labs in its wide-ranging review of deception tools

Chosen for the Swiss Kickstart Innovation Program, a highly competitive program where startups are matched with multinational corporations to develop innovation partnerships

Selected as the "Best Deception Technology" by SC Media Europe

Founder and CEO Ofer Israeli nominated as EY Entrepreneur of the Year 2019 Award Finalist

nominated as EY Entrepreneur of the Year 2019 Award Finalist Received " Red Herring Top 100 Global Award" as one of the most promising technology companies in the world

100 Global Award" as one of the most promising technology companies in the world Named to CNBC's "Upstart 100 List"

About Illusive Networks

Illusive Networks uses next-generation deception technology to stop cyber-attacks by detecting and disarming attackers, destroying their decision-making processes, and depriving them of the means to laterally move towards attack targets. Illusive's inescapable deceptions eliminate high-risk pathways to critical systems, force attackers to reveal themselves early in the threat lifecycle and capture real-time forensics that accelerate incident response. Built on agentless, AI-driven automation and requiring very little security team support, Illusive immediately shifts the advantage to defenders, freeing precious resources from the complicated and data-heavy approaches that overload them today.

