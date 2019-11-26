Illusive Networks Names Bob Horn Chief Revenue Officer

NEW YORK and TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Illusive Networks®, the leader in deception-based cyber defense solutions, today announced the addition of Bob Horn to the executive team as its first-ever Chief Revenue Officer. With over 20 years of executive sales and technology experience, Horn joins the company from CognitiveScale, where he served as Senior Vice President of Global Sales and Channels. As CRO at Illusive Networks, Horn will lead the global sales and customer success teams, further stimulating the company's exponential growth.

"I am excited to join the Illusive team in addressing the lopsided advantage attackers currently enjoy over defenders," Horn said. "Illusive's customer base of household-name industry leaders, innovative easy-to-consume technology, and top-flight investors set the foundation for growth at global scale. It's time to turn the tables on attackers, put defenders back in charge, and let organizations once again operate without fear."

Horn is a seasoned tech industry executive who has worked at both startups and Fortune 500 companies over the past two decades. While at CognitiveScale, Horn built sales teams from scratch, achieved annual triple-digit ARR growth, and still serves as an advisor. Previously, Horn led sales organizations for several technology companies including Telogis (acquired by Verizon), Salesforce, and Agiliance (acquired by Resolver). Bob has a BS from the College of Business at Arizona State University.

"With his vast experience in building out and scaling sales teams, go-to-market strategy development, and proven leadership track record, bringing Bob aboard as CRO is a major leap forward," said Ofer Israeli, founder and CEO of Illusive Networks. "He is a valuable addition to our leadership team as we continue to accelerate our growth strategy and construct a security environment where defenders finally have unrivaled dominance over attackers."

About Illusive Networks

Illusive Networks uses next-generation deception technology to stop cyber-attacks by detecting and disarming attackers, destroying their decision-making processes, and depriving them of the means to laterally move towards attack targets. Illusive's inescapable deception and attack surface reduction capabilities eliminate high-risk pathways to critical systems, force attackers to reveal themselves early in the threat lifecycle, and capture real-time forensics that accelerate incident response. Built on agentless, advanced automation and requiring very little security team support, Illusive immediately shifts the advantage to defenders, freeing precious resources from the complicated and data-heavy approaches that overload them today.

For more information, visit www.illusivenetworks.com, contact us at info@illusivenetworks.com or follow on LinkedIn, @Illusivenw on Twitter and Facebook.

