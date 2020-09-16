Illusive Networks Names Claire Trimble Chief Marketing Officer

Trimble comes to Illusive from Lastline, where she recently led a fast and efficient branding relaunch resulting in the company's successful acquisition by VMWare in 2020. She has led marketing teams for top global cybersecurity companies such as Cisco and Fortinet, as well as early stage and growth stage startups ISG and Lastline. She brings Illusive keen insight in how to operationalize for scale and rapid growth. As Illusive Networks expands its global presence with a simple approach to sophisticated threat detection capabilities, Trimble will be able to guide it with her powerful combination of marketing expertise. This includes partner marketing, branding, demand generation, and channel acceleration.

Illusive Networks delivers efficient lateral threat management including attack surface risk reduction, deception-based detection and real-time forensics, enabling it to share the entire methodology of attack from beginning to end. Customers include 10 of the world's largest financial firms, as well as some of the biggest global pharmaceutical companies, retailers and legal firms.

Claire Trimble, chief marketing officer, Illusive Networks, said: "The decision to join Illusive Networks was actually an easy one. The Illusive solution isn't just disruptive; it's deterministic. If an alert goes off, a customer can be sure there is an attack, 100% of the time. It's the breadth of our customers that is the most exciting, because we can scale to hundreds of thousands of endpoints for the Fortune 100 or we can go down-market. With the company poised for accelerated growth, this is an exciting time to join Illusive to continue to build on its success."

Ofer Israeli, CEO and founder, Illusive Networks, said: "Our active defense solution closes a massive gap in the security space today by providing a deterministic approach to threat detection. In this period of growth, I welcome Claire aboard to guide the creative narrative of Illusive. Her significant experience leading marketing at companies of all sizes is a tremendous addition to my leadership team."

About Illusive Networks

Illusive Networks stops cyber-attacks by paralyzing attackers, destroying their ability to make decisions, and depriving them of the means to move towards attack targets across endpoints, systems, networks, or the cloud. Illusive's inescapable deception and unique attack surface reduction capabilities eliminate high-risk pathways to critical systems, force attackers to reveal themselves early in the threat lifecycle, and deliver actionable forensic insights that accelerate incident response and allow security teams to harden defenses in real-time. Built on agentless, advanced automation, and requiring very little security team support, Illusive immediately shifts the advantage to defenders, freeing precious resources from the complicated and data-heavy approaches that overloaded them in the past.

For more information, visit www.illusivenetworks.com , contact us at [email protected] or follow on LinkedIn , @illusivenw on Twitter and Facebook .

Media Contact:

Corey Eldridge

831-440-2414

[email protected]

SOURCE Illusive Networks

Related Links

http://www.illusivenetworks.com

