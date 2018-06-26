Illusive Networks Recognized by Leading Industry Analyst Firm for Best Deception-based Cybersecurity

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents the New Product Innovation Award to the organization that best demonstrates excellence in terms of growth strategy and execution. The award recognizes a high degree of innovation in products and technologies, and the resulting leadership in terms of customer value and market penetration.

According to the Innovation Award report, Frost & Sullivan finds Illusive Networks uniquely positioned in offering customers more than the means to simply catch an attacker by also providing detailed forensics and visibility. When an attacker follows a deceptive trail, Illusive Networks targets the attacker's connection, slows it down in real-time, and keeps it alive. Therefore, while the connection is still active and while the attacker is still operating, forensics data is captured that provides visibility into what the attacker is actually doing or has done. In other words, the forensics capability allows knowing the tool set the attacker is using, the command and control center the attacker is connected into, and the files the attacker dropped on a system. In addition, Illusive's forensics enables ongoing, reliable intelligence about the attacker's activity.

"Illusive Networks continues to evolve its deception-based cybersecurity to encompass the entire lifecycle – preempting, detecting, and responding to attacks," said Ofer Israeli, CEO and Founder, Illusive Networks. "We are honored to be recognized by Frost & Sullivan and are particularly pleased that they noted our unique, proactive approach in defending enterprise networks, and our commitment to providing customers with effective solutions to stop an advanced attack before it becomes a business crisis."

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

Illusive Networks proudly adds the Frost & Sullivan New Product Innovation Award to its growing list of accolades over the past 12 months:

SC Magazine Award 2018 for Best Deception Technology

The 2018 Red Herring Top 100 Europe Award

Wall Street Journal's inaugural list of Tech Companies to Watch

InformationWeek's Top Vendor to Watch

Info Security Product Guide's New Product of Year

CRN's Tech Innovators Awards

CRN's 25 Coolest Network Security Vendors

