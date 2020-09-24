Illusive Networks Strengthens Microsoft Partnership; Achieves Microsoft Co-Sell Ready Status

NEW YORK and TEL AVIV, Israel, Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Illusive Networks®, a leader in active cyber defense, today announced it has achieved Microsoft Co-Sell Ready status. The Microsoft co-sell program is a top-tier Microsoft partner program, and it enables Illusive to work together with Microsoft's sales organization, and other Microsoft partners, to rapidly grow the sale and usage of Illusive Networks and Azure, as well as other Microsoft Azure-based services. Find out more about Illusive's integrations with Microsoft here.

Illusive Network's three product modules, Attack Surface Manager (ASM), Attack Detection System (ADS), and Attack Intelligence System (AIS), provide a full prevention, detection and response cycle across key components of the Microsoft stack. ASM provides attack surface risk discovery and remediation, ADS provides deterministic network and endpoint detection, and AIS provides immediate forensics on demand for any type of alert. The integration between Illusive and Microsoft offerings provides a full set of active defense capabilities, including deception and adversary engagement, as outlined in the highly regarded and recently published MITRE ATT&CK™ framework dubbed Shield.

The co-sell program, Microsoft's top-tier partner program, has generated more than $9.5 billion in contracted partner revenue and over 36,000 IP co-sell wins since its launch in 2017.

Ofer Israeli, CEO and founder, Illusive Networks, said: "Working with Microsoft to achieve co-sell ready status is a tremendous benefit to our mutual customers worldwide. With our numerous integrations across the Microsoft security portfolio and Azure infrastructure, this advanced level of partnership will allow the Illusive and Microsoft sales teams to work together to further deliver deterministic, active cyber defense designed to protect worldwide customers' Microsoft environments."

Achieving Microsoft Co-Sell Ready status further entrenches Illusive as the pre-eminent deception-based threat management solution for businesses that want to further secure the cloud and consolidate their security solutions around Microsoft.

About Illusive Networks

Illusive stops advanced threats by creating a hostile environment for attackers, depriving them of the means to progress towards critical assets after breaching the perimeter. Hackers are increasingly finding more vulnerabilities within an enterprise's security stack, allowing them to move laterally within the network and conduct reconnaissance and exfiltration. Illusive identifies and removes the vulnerable connections and credentials that enable attackers to move undetected, and then replaces them with deceptive versions that fool attackers into revealing their presence upon engagement. Unlike behavioral or anomaly-based threat detection, Illusive's agentless approach captures deterministic proof of in-progress attacks and provides actionable forensics to empower a quick and effective response.

For more information, visit www.illusivenetworks.com, contact us at [email protected] or follow on LinkedIn, @illusivenw on Twitter and Facebook.

Media Contact:

Corey Eldridge

831-440-2414

[email protected]

SOURCE Illusive Networks

Related Links

http://www.illusivenetworks.com

