Illusive Networks' Tracy Pallas Honored as CRN "2018 Women of the Channel"

The executives on this annual list span the IT channel, representing vendors, distributors, solution providers and other organizations that figure prominently in the channel ecosystem. Each is recognized for her outstanding leadership, vision and unique role in driving channel growth and innovation. CRN editors selected the Women of the Channel honorees based on their professional accomplishments, demonstrated expertise and ongoing dedication to the IT channel.

Pallas leads Illusive Networks' comprehensive, 100% channel sales strategy across the Americas, APAC, and EMEA, which is successfully fulfilling the explosive growth in demand for its pioneering deception technology and further strengthening the company's position in the APT defense market. Through a variety of supportive and engaging channel programs delivering margin protection, free online training and testing for both sales and technical specialists, channel marketing plus a host of other benefits, Pallas has dramatically increased the capacity and capability of Illusive Networks' partners.

"This accomplished group of leaders is steadily guiding the IT channel into a prosperous new era of services-led business models and deep, strategic partnerships," said Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company. "CRN's 2018 Women of the Channel list honors executives who are driving channel progress through a number of achievements—exemplary partner programs, innovative product development and marketing, effective team-building, visionary leadership and accelerated sales growth—as well as advocacy for the next generation of women channel executives."

"Having grown Illusive Networks' exclusively partner-driven channel program from the beginning, I'm honored to be recognized as one of this year's CRN Women of the Channel," said Pallas. "Playing a strategic role on Illusive's leadership team has ensured our 100% channel model continues to work successfully for the company and our partners, illustrating our accomplishments and immense growth over the last 12 months. The winning combination of our award-winning preemptive deception-based platform, its expansion to proactively prepare and prevent advanced attacks from becoming a business crisis, together with an ongoing commitment to our partners, ensures continued growth at unprecedented levels."

The 2018 Women of the Channel and Power 100 lists will be featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/wotc.

