Illusive Networks Wins Three Cyber Defense Magazine Awards

NEW YORK and TEL AVIV, Israel, Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Illusive Networks®, the leader in deception-based cyber defense solutions, today announced that it has won three Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM) InfoSec Awards: Most Innovative – Advanced Persistent Threat (APT) Detection and Response, Next Gen – Deception Based Security, and Editors Choice – Insider Threat Detection. The full list of winners is available at https://tinyurl.com/v6rkm7t.

As deception technology continues to gain traction, this accolade follows on the heels of Illusive Networks winning five 2020 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards. The company also was recently chosen for the Swiss Kickstart Innovation program, a highly competitive program where startups are matched with multinational corporations to develop innovation partnerships, and was selected "Best Deception Technology" by SC Media.

CDM's InfoSec Awards, now in their eighth year, specifically focus on finding innovative infosec players who have a presence in the United States and other countries. With over 3,200 cybersecurity companies worldwide, only a small number – roughly 10% – are highlighted as InfoSec Awards 2020 winners, based upon independent judging and analysis.

Pierlugi Paganini, editor-in-chief, Cyber Defense Magazine, said: "With cybercrime heading into the tens of billions of records stolen and potentially trillions of dollars in damages, we are proud to recognize Illusive Networks as an award-winning innovator that offers a new approach to defeat these criminals."

Ofer Israeli, founder and CEO, Illusive Networks, said: "We are honored to receive not just one but three awards from this well-regarded publication. We designed the Illusive platform to deliver a simple, adaptive approach that empowers defenders to find and eliminate cyberthreats that could otherwise exist in network environments for months or years. It's encouraging to receive recognition for our approach."

Illusive Networks uses next-generation deception technology to stop cyber-attacks by paralyzing attackers, destroying their ability to make decisions, and depriving them of the means to move sideways towards attack targets. Illusive's inescapable deception and attack surface reduction capabilities eliminate high-risk pathways to critical systems, force attackers to reveal themselves early in the threat lifecycle and capture real-time forensics that accelerate incident response. Built on agentless, advanced automation, and requiring very little security team support, Illusive immediately shifts the advantage to defenders, freeing precious resources from the complicated and data-heavy approaches that overloaded them in the past.

