Illusive Recognized as a Microsoft Security 20/20 Partner Awards Winner for Identity Trailblazer, Finalist in Security Trailblazer

NEW YORK and TEL AVIV, Israel, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Illusive , the leader in Active Defense, today announced it has been named a winner for the Microsoft Security 20/20 Identity Trailblazer award and a finalist in for the Security Trailblazer award. The company was honored among a global field of industry leaders for demonstrating excellence in innovation, integration, and customer implementation with Microsoft technology.

"Protecting privileged identities is one of the most important and challenging elements of an organization's security, which is why we aim to take a unique approach to helping solve this problem," said Ofer Israeli, Founder and CEO of Illusive. "However these problems are not solved in silos. We are incredibly proud of our collaborative journey with Microsoft, we are grateful to our customers, and also salute the other vendors nominated in these categories."

The Identity Trailblazer is focused on partners who drive major identity-related initiatives and educate the market on how to protect identities. The award categories and finalists were selected by a cross-functional group within Microsoft for their excellence in innovation, integration, and customer implementation.

"The pandemic has forever changed our perspective on the world, the role of technology, and how we work, learn, and live," said Rani Lofstrom, Senior Product Marketing Manager, Microsoft Global Security Partnerships. "In recognition of our new reality, the theme for the Microsoft Security 20/20 Awards this year is 'Perspective—Through the Looking Glass.' The awards ceremony this year will honor our security partners who have gone above and beyond during an unprecedented time of change to support, secure, and protect remote workers everywhere."

The Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA) was established to help further the security ecosystem, fostering an environment where solution providers can collaborate to create a future that's safer for people and organizations alike. This year, the industry veterans in MISA voted to select the winners of the Microsoft Security 20/20 awards, providing an opportunity for colleagues to honor their peers for delivering exceptional work to our shared customers.

Just last month, Illusive announced Active Defense for Microsoft Defender for Endpoint , one of the first complete market offerings that combines active defense countermeasures, anomaly-based detection, and automated response in a single user interface that aligns with both the MITRE ATT&CK and MITRE SHIELD Active Defense frameworks.

For more information on the Microsoft Security 20/20 Partner Award, please visit https://illusive.com/resources/illusive-wins-identity-trailblazer-prize-at-the-microsoft-security-20-20-awards/

About Illusive

Illusive prevents attackers from accessing critical assets and detects the lateral movement that enables today's most dangerous ransomware and nation-state attacks. Despite significant investments, it's still difficult to see and stop attackers moving inside your environment. The Illusive Active Defense Suite identifies and removes the vulnerable connections and credentials that allow attackers to move undetected, and then replaces them with deceptive versions that fool attackers into revealing their presence upon engagement. Illusive's agentless approach captures deterministic proof of in-progress attacks and provides actionable forensics to empower a quick and effective response.

Illusive was founded by nation-state attackers who developed a solution to beat attackers. We help Fortune 100 companies protect their crown jewels, including the largest global financials and pharmaceuticals. Illusive has participated in over 130 red team exercises and never lost one!

For more information, visit www.illusive.com , contact us at [email protected] or follow on LinkedIn , @illusivenw on Twitter and Facebook .

SOURCE Illusive Networks

Related Links

http://www.illusivenetworks.com

