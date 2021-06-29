Illusive Wins Industry Awards for Deception Technology and Threat Detection Campaign

NEW YORK and TEL AVIV, Israel, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Illusive , the leader in active cyber defense, today announced it has received two separate industry accolades for its innovation and influence in deception based security. Illusive has been awarded a Killer Content Award in the Influencer Campaign category by the B2B Marketing Exchange, and named Most Innovative in Deception Based Security by the Global InfoSec Awards.

The Global InfoSec Awards recognize startups and early-stage players who demonstrate the potential to stop breaches in a new and innovative way. Illusive's Active Defense suite was awarded Most Innovative in the Deception Based Security category for its ability to assess and manage the attack surface to prevent devastating attacks through lateral movement.

"Devastating attacks like the recent onslaught of ransomware continue to infiltrate defenses and as a result plague businesses. Illusive's mission is to help organizations build a robust defense strategy that both prevents and mitigates these far-reaching attacks," said Ofer Israeli, Illusive CEO and founder. "Both awards validate that our work to offer a new approach to security is well-received. I'm incredibly proud of what this team has built as we continue to innovate and push boundaries to create a more secure future."

To challenge the status quo, Illusive developed an experiential campaign, " A View from the Attacker ," to demonstrate how real cyber threat actors navigate networks and find connections to businesses' crown jewels. The multifaceted strategy was recognized as a Killer Content Awards winner for its compelling and innovative approach.

"As businesses are hamstrung by ransomware attacks, it's clear that traditional security strategies are not only failing, but are also unacceptable," said Claire Trimble, chief marketing officer at Illusive. "This campaign shows exactly what adversaries are thinking when taking down defenses, and how to stop them in their tracks. We're thrilled that our work was recognized for its edgy approach, and are even more excited to see that it's making a positive impact for how the industry approaches security."

These awards mark the most recent in a number of recent recognitions Illusive has received, including being named a Microsoft Security 20/20 Partner Award Winner and A Best Place to Work by the Business Intelligence Group. For more about Illusive, please visit https://illusive.com/company/awards/

About Illusive

Illusive's active defense stops attackers from accessing critical assets and detects the lateral movement that enables today's most dangerous ransomware and nation-state attacks. Despite significant investments, it's still difficult to see and stop attackers moving inside your environment. The Illusive Active Defense Suite identifies and removes the vulnerable connections and credentials that enable attackers to move undetected, and then replaces them with deceptive versions that fool attackers into revealing their presence upon engagement. Illusive's agentless approach captures deterministic proof of in-progress attacks and provides actionable forensics to empower a quick and effective response.

Illusive was founded by nation-state attackers who developed a solution to beat attackers. We help Fortune 100 companies protect their critical assets, including the largest global financials and global pharmaceuticals. Illusive has participated in over 130+ red team exercises and has never lost one!

