Illusive Wins Red Herring and SC Magazine Awards for Industry Leadership

Illusive Networks garnered high praise from both organizations for the company's pioneering deception-based cybersecurity solutions that enable organizations to proactively intervene in the cyber-attack process. Illusive's latest innovation, Attack Surface Manager (ASM), elevates the role of deception in adaptive security to include preempting attack, and helping customers reduce the attack surface. By discovering and removing hidden elements such as credentials, which are often left behind in the normal course of daily business operations, ASM empowers security professionals to deprive attackers of the means to reach their goals.

"We are delighted to be recognized by both the 2018 Red Herring Top 100 Europe Awards and the SC Magazine Awards 2018, two of the industry's most important and respected peer organizations," said Ofer Israel, CEO and Founder of Illusive Networks. "The entire Illusive team is honored, and quite frankly humbled, to join the incredible group of past and current winners of these awards. It's exciting to us that both sets of judges recognized the value of our proactive approach in defending enterprise networks, and our commitment to providing customers with effective solutions to stop an advanced attack before it becomes a business crisis."

Since 1996, Red Herring's editorial team of industry experts, insiders and journalists has been evaluating the world's startups and tech companies looking for true innovation beyond the hype. Past winners include brands that have gone on to become household names, such as Google, Skype, Spotify, Twitter and YouTube.

For 21 years, SC Magazine has recognized the best in IT security, honoring the achievements of companies and cybersecurity professionals striving to safeguard businesses and their critical data in North America. The SC Awards are recognized throughout the security industry as the gold standard of excellence in cybersecurity.

Over the past 12 months, Illusive has received many accolades including:

Wall Street Journal's inaugural list of Tech Companies to Watch

InformationWeek's Top Vendor to Watch

Info Security Product Guide's New Product of Year

CRN's Tech Innovators Awards

CRN's 25 Coolest Network Security Vendors

Momentum Partners' Ten Cybersecurity Companies to Watch

About Illusive Networks

Illusive Networks is a pioneer of deception technology, empowering security teams to take informed action against advanced, targeted attacks by preempting, detecting, and disrupting sophisticated attackers early in the attack life cycle. Agentless and driven by intelligent automation, Illusive enables organizations to proactively defend critical assets with minimal operational overhead. Conceived by cybersecurity experts with decades of combined experience in cyber warfare and cyber intelligence, Illusive's Deceptions Everywhere® approach helps customers avoid significant operational disruption and business risk, while operating with greater confidence in today's complex, hyper-connected world.

For more information, visit us at www.illusivenetworks.com

