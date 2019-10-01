IllustrationX Launches a New Identity to Signal Unrivalled Global Coverage

NEW YORK, Oct 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In 1929, IllustrationX (formerly Illustration) began representing illustrators responding to a rapid growth in editorial and publishing. Ninety years on and IllustrationX is a global leader, with nine offices across four continents, connecting creatives, advertisers and publishers to an unrivalled array of highly talented illustrators and animators from practically every corner of the planet.

To signal its global coverage, and the staggering quality and variety of illustrators and animators that results from scouting the world for the best talent, Illustration has added an 'X' to its name to represent the extra edge, scope and value it brings in connecting its clients to the world's leading artists.

"X marks the spot where our artists and expert service meets our customers' needs and wants," says Managing Director Harry Lyon-Smith, "We have always remained at the forefront of our industry by offering a combination of the greatest variety of top talent with outstanding customer service; the rebrand is about being more clearly recognized for our difference and the value it provides," he adds. "Our thinking has always been why should customers be limited to illustrators and animators from one or two markets, when they can have the world's leading talent delivered to their desktop?"

It may be the oldest agency in its field, having started representing British illustrators in London's Covent Garden, but IllustrationX has a record of staying ahead of the game, being the first to offer full online portfolios and a widely imitated series of eNewsletters. The new website ( www.illustrationx.com ) has all kinds of novel and informative features, including videos by and about the artists, along with regular podcasts on industry trends and news.

"In working with the team to define the brand, what struck us deeply was the real love that the agents have for their work, and the artists that produce it, along with the profound expertise they use to help clients get the most out of a commission. These people really care and know their stuff," says Alexander Ashworth of Manifest who undertook the brand strategy and design work.

Manifest has created a heart mark to represent the X, paired with more authoritative typography for the logotype along with a new color palette, fresh art direction and a tone of voice that is more informed, concise and jargon free. A decision was made to promote animators under a sister brand of AnimationX which has its own mark but shares the same brand values and creative approach.

"Out of all the design routes we put forward, the 'heart' mark resonated most with the team and a sample group of customers to represent the passion and commitment which agents brings to the job," added Alexander Ashworth. "The combination of the 'heart' mark and the phrase 'connecting you to a world of illustration' successfully encapsulates what makes IllustrationX so distinctive and important as a leader in its market."

That love and expertise is provided by teams of local agents in the UK, USA, France, India, Singapore, Germany, China, South America and Australia, with other locations planned. It seems that wherever you are, IllustrationX is ready to help you maximize the creative and commercial impact of your next project.

