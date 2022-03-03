Illustrative Space Launches Proof of Presence (PoP) at SXSW

Through the Illustrative Space browser application, users will be able to "check-in" at participating art installations to receive PoP tokens to gain access for gated events, exclusive communities, NFT airdrops from their favorite artists and more. A PoP can be seen as a location based digital ticket which is stored as a proof on Polygon, an environmentally sustainable L2 blockchain.

NFT marketplace Mint Gold Dust and Illustrative Space are working with non-profit Austin Muralist Collective HOPE Campaign to engage Texas artist, including Kimie Flores, Austin-based mural and tattoo artist, to create 10 unique murals at the SXSW convention center and geo-drop digital artworks throughout Austin. Visitors will have the opportunity to claim a PoP token, marking their presence at the activation on the blockchain. This earned token will give the first 250 users access to an exclusive live performance at Something Cool Studios on March 13th presented by Illustrative Space, Mint Gold Dust, Mesh Records, Marfa Spirits, and Searchlight Art. The event will also feature local artist Miles Starkey painting a live mural during the event.

"Over 40,000 years ago mankind left an illustration of its stenciled hand on a cave wall. Our human need to create is palpable and is core to the idea that we at one point we were present in space and time. In our new technology age where the internet is decaying, Web3's more immutable public ledger offers individuals and creators the opportunity to acknowledge their shared moment in the world and is the core inspiration behind Proof of Presence." (Rob McCarty, Co-Founder and CEO Illustrative Space)

The geo-drop digital art locations will also be along Austin's Lady Bird Lake and surrounding city hotspots. Each piece is inspired by Austin's many tributaries, rivers or streams that flow into a larger body of water. The theme serves as a larger metaphor for local responsibility leading to impact on a global scale.

The 10 murals will be visible to the public and available for purchase on Mint Gold Dust's marketplace beginning March 11, 2022. The NFT collection will act as an archive of the activation and give the participating artists an opportunity to earn royalties on their work.

For more information and geo-drop participation details on this project with Illustrative Space, Mint Gold Dust, and HOPE Campaign, please visit popsxsw.com.

About Illustrative Space

Illustrative Space is localizing the metaverse by giving artists, influencers, brands, and their fans tools to connect digitally IRL. Using mobile based augmented reality, web browsers, and web3, Illust is developing a global content delivery platform for token holders to engage their new and existing fans, forge new bonds, incentivize participation, and reward activity. All map, experience, time, and location data from Illust's check-in system is deployed on an L2 chain to incentivize dAPP developers to create decentralized location based experiences.

About Mint Gold Dust

Mint Gold Dust is a peer-to-peer platform that allows artists and collectors to transact seamlessly on chain to purchase NFTs and crypto art. The unique platform offers an always-on, 24/7 marketplace that aims to transform the way people interact with the digital world, creating our very own self-sustaining creative economy for Web3.

About HOPE Campaign

HOPE (Helping Out People Everywhere) Campaign is a 501(c3) non-profit that connects creatives with causes through projects and events. For over 14 years, HOPE's programs, campaigns, and events have supported and empowered local artists, young and old.

About The Marfa Spirit Co.:

The Marfa Spirit Co. is the first and only distillery in Marfa, Texas, the contemporary art mecca of the United States. Founded in 2021 by entrepreneurs Josh Shepard, Seth Siegel-Gardner, and Morgan Weber, the brand's tasting room and collection of spirits – including their debut product, Chihuahuan Desert Sotol, crafted in collaboration with Sotol Don Celso in Janos, Mexico – pay homage to the storied past of the distillery's hometown and celebrate the traditions of the brand's many partners beyond the border.

SOURCE Illust Space