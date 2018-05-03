Illustrious Artist Alexis Smith to Be Honored at Venice Family Clinic's Art Walk & Auctions

A highlight of the 2018 Venice Family Clinic's Art Walk & Auctions is the celebration of LA-based collage and installation artist Alexis Smith. Emerging from the LA art scene in the 1970s, she went on to exhibit extensively at prestigious museums around the world. Known for her meticulously crafted and colorful mixed-media collages, Smith has focused on universal, but timely subjects from truth to gender, underscoring the powerful role of the media in shaping our lives and exploring the deeper meanings behind popular culture. As this year's Venice Art Walk Signature Artist, Smith is in good company with past honorees including John Baldessari, David Hockney and Barbara Kruger.

As the largest art walk in Southern California, this unique event supports Venice Family Clinic's mission to provide quality health care to people in need. From its roots in Venice Beach, the Clinic has expanded to include 12 sites in Venice, Santa Monica, Mar Vista, Inglewood and Culver City—as well as street outreach to homeless populations—serving 26,000 people annually, providing them with quality primary care, specialty care, mental health, dental, and health education. During a particularly unsteady and tumultuous time for health care, this year's auction is more important than ever, and several hundred renowned artists including such luminaries as John Baldessari, Ed Ruscha and Alison Saar are donating their work with the goal of exceeding the $800,000 raised last year in support of the Clinic's important work.

Venice-based multimedia artist Sam Durant, known for his social and political artwork, will be creating a print for this year's auction. An active supporter of Venice Family Clinic since 1992, Sam has a strong personal connection to the cause, having once been a patient of the Clinic. With his recent passing, Venice Family Clinic will also honor iconic painter Ed Moses, one of the most experimental artists of the last half century. A former honoree, Moses kept his artist studio in Venice and generously donated artwork to the event over the many years.

View a select number of works and bid early on paddle8.com/auction/venice-family-clinic beginning May 8th. For exclusive access to LA's internationally renowned creative scene, art lovers may also become Venice Art Walk Angels. Angels enjoy intimate art talks in the homes of renowned collectors, as well as a VIP preview of the silent art auction at Google Los Angeles on Saturday, May 19, before the auction opens to the public on Sunday.

