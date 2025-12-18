ILLVA SARONNO ANNOUNCES THE ACQUISITION OF AMARO AVERNA AND ZEDDA PIRAS FROM CAMPARI GROUP

The transaction marks another important step in the global development of the Italian multinational

SARONNO, Italy, Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Illva Saronno Holding S.p.A., owner of the iconic brands Disaronno and Tia Maria and the historic Sicilian wine brands Florio, Corvo and Duca di Salaparuta, has reached an agreement for the purchase of the Sicilian Amaro Averna and the Sardinian myrtle Zedda Piras from Campari Group.

The two brands have long been recognized for their quality, strong reputation and rich heritage. Created in 1868, Amaro Averna is one of the most iconic Amari with a strong international presence (70% of net sales are international, primarily in US, Germany and Austria), whilst Zedda Piras, created in the 19th century has a strong focus on the Italian market. This will enable both brands to integrate seamlessly and strategically into Illva Saronno's portfolio, carrying strong synergies and further strengthening its portfolio of international premium wines and spirits.

This transaction confirms the desire of the shareholders to invest in Illva Saronno and marks another important step for Illva Saronno in its journey of expansion which began with the acquisition of Tia Maria Coffee Liqueur in 2009, followed by the more recent acquisitions of Sagamore Rye Whisky in 2023 and Engine Gin in 2024. The non-organic growth of the Holding company has also included the successful diversification in the ice cream ingredients sector across the years through Disaronno Ingredients.

With a consolidated annual turnover of 400 million euros, over 800 employees worldwide, Illva Saronno controls distribution through its operating companies in USA, UK, Netherlands, Belgium, India and Italy, reaching distribution in more than 160 countries through a strong network of third party distributors.

Marco Ferrari, CEO Illva Saronno Holding S.p.A.: 'The acquisition of Amaro Averna and Zedda Piras is another step towards strengthening our role as a Global Spirits player. With their recognized quality and heritage, the two brands are a great addition to our international portfolio, and they will significantly reinforce our position in three of our priority markets (US, Germany and Italy). Illva Saronno, with its solid international presence, is proud to promote the Italian culture and way of life around the globe, which is something we share with, and admire of, Campari Group. We are confident that under our leadership the brands will continue to flourish in the coming years.'

Simon Hunt, CEO Campari Group: ' The sale of Averna and Zedda Piras is another important step in our portfolio streamlining strategy, aimed at refocusing on fewer bigger bets, while supporting further deleverage, as we outlined during our Capital Markets Day. We are very pleased to execute this transaction with Illva Saronno Holding S.p.A., a strong player in the alcoholic beverages market and the best possible fit for the future development of these brands, especially given their long-standing history of working with Sicilian brands. I would like to express my gratitude to our teams for their commitment and hard work in looking after these brands over the years.'

The closing of the transaction is expected during the first half of 2026.

PwC acted as commercial, financial and tax advisor, and BonelliErede acted as legal advisor to Illva Saronno Holding S.p.A..

About Illva Saronno Holding S.p.A .

Illva Saronno Holding S.p.A., entirely owned by the Reina family, is the parent company of a diversified group whose business lines are flavours, alcoholic beverages, wines, ice-creams and baked goods. It has more than 800 employees and 30 subsidiaries in Italy and abroad. The Group operates in alcoholic beverages through Illva Saronno S.p.A., which was founded by the Reina family in 1947, and is a leader in the world of spirits with presence in over 160 countries. It is especially known for Disaronno, the world's favourite Italian liqueur, as well as for other great prestige products such as Tia Maria, The Busker Irish whiskey, Engine Gin, Sagamore Rye, Rabarbaro Zucca, Artic Vodka, Isolabella Limoncello and Sambuca. It also distributes prestigious wine brands Florio, Duca di Salaparuta and Corvo.

About Campari Group

Campari Group is a major player in the global spirits industry, with a portfolio of over 50 premium and super premium brands, spanning across Aperitifs, including iconic brands like Aperol and Campari, Agave spirits such as Espolòn tequila, Whiskeys and Rum, with Wild Turkey and Appleton Estate, as well as Cognac and Champagne, including Courvoisier and Grand Marnier. The Group was founded in 1860 and today is the sixth-largest player worldwide in the premium spirits industry. It has a global distribution reach, trading in over Page 7 of 9 190 nations around the world with leading positions in Europe and the Americas. Headquartered in Milan, Italy, Campari Group operates via 24 production sites worldwide and its own distribution network in 27 countries. Campari Group employs approximately 5,000 people. The shares of the parent company Davide Campari-Milano N.V. (Reuters CPRI.MI - Bloomberg CPR IM) have been listed on the Italian Stock Exchange since 2001. For more information: http://www.camparigroup.com/en. Please enjoy our brands responsibly.

SOURCE Illva Saronno Holding S.p.A.