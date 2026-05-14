ILLVA SARONNO HOLDING ANNOUNCES NAME REBRANDING TO DISARONNO GROUP

A strategic evolution that strengthens the Group's global identity and enhances its three divisions—Spirits, Wines, and Ingredients — accompanied by sustained growth results: €370 million ($433 million) in turnover in 2025 (+3% compared to 2024) and an EBITDA of €51.4 million ($60 million)

SARONNO, Italy, May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ILLVA SARONNO HOLDING announces its rebranding to DISARONNO GROUP, marking a strategic evolution designed to strengthen the company's global presence and communicate their purpose even more clearly: Celebrate "Il Buon Vivere" Together. This renewed mission reflects DISARONNO GROUP's identity and the culture that has always set the company apart, deeply rooted in heritage, yet open to conviviality, quality and the pleasure of sharing authentic moments. These values come to life through a global portfolio of truly iconic brands.

Marco Ferrari, CEO of DISARONNO GROUP

The transition to DISARONNO GROUP builds on a solid and coherent growth path developed over time. The Group delivered positive performance in its latest financial year, with turnover growing by around +3% versus 2024 and consolidated revenues reaching €370 million ($433 million). These results confirm the strength of the DISARONNO GROUP's business model and its robust positioning across international markets, supported by a well‑diversified business structure. International expansion remains central, with 70% of turnover generated outside Italy and a distribution network spanning almost 160 countries worldwide. Growth in 2025 was further accelerated by extraordinary operations, including the acquisitions of Amaro Averna and Zedda Piras announced at the end of 2025, with completion expected before the summer.

The new brand architecture has been designed to organize the DISARONNO GROUP's activities in a clear and effective way, while keeping a strong and coherent identity at its core. The corporate brand DISARONNO GROUP, which evokes the historic crest of the Reina family — founders and owners — acts as an umbrella brand that unites and enhances the entire company ecosystem across its three divisions (Spirits, Wines, and Ingredients), while preserving the autonomy and distinctive positioning of each individual entity.

The Spirits division which accounts for nearly two thirds of the Group's turnover will be united under the corporate brand DISARONNO INTERNATIONAL. It controls and distributes iconic brands such as Disaronno, Disaronno Velvet, Tia Maria, The Busker Irish Whiskey, Engine Gin, Sagamore Rye, Rabarbaro Zucca, Artic Vodka, Isolabella Limoncello and Sambuca.

DISARONNO INGREDIENTS will continue to represent the ice cream business of the DISARONNO GROUP, representing 27% of turnover. It operates as an integrated hub and a single point of contact for the market, offering a comprehensive portfolio of semi-finished products for ice cream and bakery, as well as related accessories.

The Wines division, operating under the new umbrella brand DUCA WINES, accounts for 11% of turnover and brings together iconic brands that represent Italian winemaking excellence worldwide, including Duca di Salaparuta, Florio and Corvo.

"The transition to DISARONNO GROUP represents a natural evolution of our journey," said Marco Ferrari, CEO of DISARONNO GROUP. "This new corporate identity strengthens the Group by enhancing the shared values that unite our companies and by enabling a more scalable organization with an increasingly premium and structured profile. Choosing an iconic and recognizable name like Disaronno allows us to look to the future while maintaining a strong connection to our roots. With this new identity, we reinforce our international vision and our ability to consistently express the values that guide us. Celebrating 'Il Buon Vivere' Together is not simply a mission, but the principle that inspires all our activities and relationships."

With this evolution, DISARONNO GROUP confirms its ambition to grow further in global markets, consolidating a model that combines tradition and innovation, strategic vision, and entrepreneurial culture.

About DISARONNO GROUP (ILLVA SARONNO HOLDING SpA): Entirely owned by the Reina family, this is the parent company of a diversified group whose business lines are spirits, wines and ingredients with more than 800 employees. The Group operates in the alcoholic beverages sector through DISARONNO INTERNATIONAL and is a global leader in spirits with a presence in nearly 160 countries. It is especially known for Disaronno, the world's favourite Italian liqueur, as well as for other great prestige products such as Tia Maria, The Busker Irish Whiskey, Engine Gin, Sagamore Rye, Rabarbaro Zucca, Artic Vodka, Isolabella Limoncello and Sambuca.

In the wine sector, it is present with prestigious brands such as Duca di Salaparuta, Florio and Corvo, brought together under the DUCA WINES division. Alongside beverages, the DISARONNO INGREDIENTS division represents the Group's stronghold in the world of ingredients and semi-finished products for professionals in ice cream and bakery. Please visit www.disaronnogroup.com to learn more.

Media Contact:

Sam O'Brien

Colangelo & Partners

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SOURCE Disaronno Group