illy and United to Offer Ready-to-Drink Cold Brew Starting July 1

To celebrate the new offering, the airline is teaming-up with illy to give away free premium cold brew to travelers flying on select redeye flights from San Francisco and Los Angeles to New York/Newark between June 26 – July 3

NEW YORK, June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- illy and United Airlines are excited to announce a refreshing new perk for travelers this summer. Starting July 1, illy's canned, ready-to-drink Cold Brew will be available on most United flights over 300 miles, making United the only major U.S. airline currently serving premium cold brew coffee on most of its flights. illy's Cold Brew is crafted using the company's unique blend of 100% Arabica beans, sourced from the finest coffee-growing regions around the world. The coffee is then cold brewed for 12 hours, delivering a rich and balanced flavor profile. It will be complimentary in United's premium cabins and offered for purchase in United Economy® as part of the airline's buy onboard menu.

In celebration of this new offering, from June 26 through July 3, 2024, passengers and cold brew enthusiasts will have the opportunity to sample illy's ready-to-drink Cold Brew on select redeye flights departing from San Francisco International Airport (SFO) and Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) to Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR).

"We are excited to build upon our successful partnership with United Airlines to offer our premium RTD Cold Brew to their passengers," said Jack Edwards, President of illy North America. "This collaboration allows us to share the illy experience with a wider audience and provide a delightful refreshment option for travelers."

This new offering from illy and United will debut just in time for the airline's busiest Fourth of July holiday yet; more than 5 million people are expected to fly with United between June 28 – July 8, up more than 7% from last year.

"As more people than ever take to the skies this summer, we are thrilled to offer fliers a new premium drink, and we're proud to be the only major U.S. airline currently serving cold brew onboard most flights," said Aaron McMillan, Managing Director, Hospitality Programs at United Airlines. "We know fliers enjoy a pick-me-up during travel, and illy's canned cold brew is the perfect beverage option for coffee lovers looking to stay energized and focused during their trip."



According to the National Coffee Association's (NCA) Spring/Fall 2023 report, 55% of ready-to-drink (RTD) coffee consumers drink it multiple times per week. RTD coffee has become the number one type of coffee consumed across Millennials and Gen Z, who together make up 43% of the population. The popularity of cold brew has skyrocketed, increasing by 300% since 2016, with a notable 45% increase since January 2023.

This exciting partnership highlights United's commitment to providing premium customer experiences and illy's dedication to delivering high-quality, delicious coffee. Passengers on select flights will be the first to enjoy illy's ready-to-drink Cold Brew in the sky, setting a new standard for in-flight refreshments.

For more information about illy and its products, please visit www.illy.com.

About illy

illy is an Italian family-owned company, founded in Trieste in 1933 which has always set itself the mission of offering the best coffee to the world. It produces a unique 100% Arabica blend composed of 9 different ingredients. The company selects only 1% of the best Arabica beans. Every day more than 8 million cups of illy coffee are served in over 140 countries around the globe, in the cafés, restaurants and hotels, in single-brand cafés and shops, at home and in the office, in which the company is present through subsidiaries and distributors. Since its foundation, illycaffè has oriented its strategies towards a sustainable business model, commitment that it strengthened in 2019 by adopting the status of Benefit Company and in 2021 becoming the first Italian coffee company to obtain the international B Corp certification. Everything that is "made in illy" is about beauty and art, the founding principles of the brand, starting from its logo, designed by artist James Rosenquist, up to illy Art Collection cups, decorated by over 130 international artists, or coffee machines designed by internationally renowned designers. With the aim of spreading the culture of quality to growers, baristas and coffee lovers, the company has developed its Università del Caffè which today holds courses in 23 countries around the world. In 2023, the company had a turnover of €595,1 million. The illy single-brand network has 159 points of sale in 30 countries.

About United

At United, Good Leads The Way. With U.S. hubs in Chicago, Denver, Houston, Los Angeles, New York/Newark, San Francisco and Washington, D.C., United operates the most comprehensive global route network among North American carriers and is now the largest airline in the world as measured by available seat miles. For more about how to join the United team, please visit www.united.com/careers and more information about the company is at www.united.com. United Airlines Holdings, Inc., the parent company of United Airlines, Inc., is traded on the Nasdaq under the symbol "UAL".

