illy brings sustainable quality coffee culture to the world of top gastronomy at The World's 50 Best Restaurants 2024

TRIESTE, Italy, June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- illycaffè, a leading company in high-quality sustainable coffee, confirms its partnership with The World's 50 Best Restaurants, the ranking of the 50 best restaurants in the world that is one of the most eagerly awaited gastronomic events for industry insiders and enthusiasts, again in 2024.

The unmistakable 100% Arabica illy blend was the protagonist as exclusive coffee partner of all the official 50 Best events, which took place from June 3-5 in Las Vegas, such as the #50BestTalks - which for this edition explored the concept of "culinary gold" in its various forms with the evocative title "Treasure Hunt!" - the Chefs' Feast, to the most anticipated event: the awards ceremony, which, continuing its itinerant format, this year took place at the picturesque setting of the Wynn Las Vegas.

Two illy Chef Ambassadors reconfirmed their place in the rankings: in 19th place Niko Romito, who, with his Reale Restaurant in Castel di Sangro, once again demonstrated his culinary mastery and commitment to excellence, and in 50th place with his eponymous restaurant in Senigallia, Mauro Uliassi, known for his creativity and ability to transform high-quality ingredients into surprising dishes.

"We are delighted to have reconfirmed our support for The World's 50 Best Restaurants, the event that promotes global excellence in the world of haute cuisine, in which coffee and its culture play a fundamental role," says Cristina Scocchia, CEO of illycaffè. "We are also here to support and celebrate our Chef Ambassadors who are part of this prestigious ranking and to continue with them on an even more virtuous path, under the banner of innovation and quality."

The 50 Best Restaurants list is the result of votes by the World's 50 Best Restaurants Academy, an influential and expanded group of 1,080 international restaurant industry experts from all over the world. The jury for each region consists of journalists and food critics, chefs, restaurateurs and food lovers, each of whom has 10 votes. The ranking is thus an authoritative guide to current gastronomic trends and the best destinations in the world for unmissable gastronomic experiences.

As an official partner of the event, illy offered all guests during the 3-day events, illy Cold Brew, a refreshing coffee experience achieved by cold brewing the best illy 100% Arabica coffee. illy Cold Brew preserves all the flavors of the illy blend, enhancing its taste without the addition of sugars, flavorings and preservatives. An original, tasty and calorie-free alternative, also ideal as a base for original cocktails.

An exclusive brunch at the Tower Suite of the Wynn Hotel, dedicated to the discovery of illy's unique 100% Arabica blend, which is created by selecting only 1% of the best sustainably grown Arabica coffee beans, was also the occasion to announce Jessica Rosval's entry into the illy Chef Ambassador project, the initiative dedicated to coffee and haute cuisine enthusiasts for which the Canadian chef will become an international ambassador starting in June 2024. Many guests attended the event, from Lara Gilmore to international media and Michelin starred Chefs like Niko Romito, to food influencers like Nicole Modic and Chiara Maci, who participated in the coffee tasting led by illy Master Barista, Giorgio Milos.

illycaffè is an Italian family-owned company, founded in Trieste in 1933 which has always set itself the mission of offering the best coffee to the world. It produces a unique 100% Arabica blend composed of 9 different ingredients. The company selects only 1% of the best Arabica beans. Every day more than 8 million cups of illy coffee are served in over 140 countries around the globe, in the cafés, restaurants and hotels, in single-brand cafés and shops, at home and in the office, in which the company is present through subsidiaries and distributors. Since its foundation, illycaffè has oriented its strategies towards a sustainable business model, commitment that it strengthened in 2019 by adopting the status of Benefit Company and in 2021 becoming the first Italian coffee company to obtain the international B Corp certification. Everything that is "made in illy" is about beauty and art, the founding principles of the brand, starting from its logo, designed by artist James Rosenquist, up to illy Art Collection cups, decorated by over 130 international artists, or coffee machines designed by internationally renowned designers. With the aim of spreading the culture of quality to growers, baristas and coffee lovers, the company has developed its Università del Caffè which today holds courses in 23 countries around the world. In 2023, the company had a turnover of €595,1 million. The illy single-brand network has 159 points of sale in 30 countries.

