illy Coffee Pairs with Culinary Creativity to Inspire Attendees at South Beach Wine & Food Festival®

MIAMI, Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- illycaffè, a global leader in high-quality, sustainably grown coffee, is returning to the 19th annual Food Network & Cooking Channel South Beach Wine & Food Festival presented by Capital One (SOBEWFF®) with its passion for creating unique coffee experiences. From February 19 - 23, 2020, illy will brew classic and specialty coffee drinks for Festival attendees, including espresso, proprietary Cold Brew Aria™, and other crafted beverages made by illy Master Barista Giorgio Milos at more than ten events.

At one of the top Festival events, Fontainebleau Miami Beach presents Wine Spectator's Best of the Best sponsored by Capital One, illy is collaborating with two local Miami chefs to create one-of-a-kind desserts. Chef Soraya Kilgore, owner of Mad Lab Creamery, is making tiramisu ice cream with illy espresso, while Chef Brielle Fratellone of Fontainebleau is creating a petite gateau made with coffee cream mousse featuring illy's 100% Arabica Whole Bean Classico, roasted banana cake and caramel toffee. Both desserts will be accompanied with an expertly prepared shot of illy espresso to sip alongside, or to pour over the tiramisu ice cream for a delectable affogato.

Behind the scenes, chefs and VIPs will have special access to an array of illy coffee drinks curated by Master Barista Giorgio Milos, including the brand's proprietary innovation, Cold Brew Aria™, which creates delicious bubbly cold brew or regular cold brew, all from one simple dispenser.

Festival attendees can continue to enjoy unique illy coffee experiences at several other events, including:

All SOBEWFF® events are ticketed and available for purchase at sobewff.org. Be sure to follow illy on Facebook and Twitter for a chance to win select tickets to illy-participating events.

About illycaffè

illycaffè is an Italian family business, founded in Trieste in 1933 and committed to offering the greatest coffee to the world. illy is the world's most global coffee brand, producing the unique illy 100% Arabica blend made of 9 of the world 's best selections of Arabica; each day more than 8 million cups are served in over 140 countries in the finest cafés, restaurants, hotels and in offices and homes. illy has become the standard forerunner of espresso, and thanks to three critical innovations, is considered the leader in the science and technology of coffee. With the bestowing of the first "Ernesto Illy Award for quality espresso coffee" in 1991 in Brazil, illy also pioneered direct sourcing, sharing know-how and paying a premium price for the best quality, based on partnerships underwritten by the principles of sustainable development. The company also founded the University of Coffee with the aim of fostering and spreading its culture, providing comprehensive academic and hands-on training for coffee growers, baristas and coffee lovers in order to cover every aspect of the product. Everything 'made in illy' is enhanced by beauty & art, which represent founding values of the brand, starting from its logo – designed by an artist, James Rosenquist – and including the renowned illy Art Collection, comprised of over 100 cups designed by international artists. In 2018 the company employed 1,294 people and posted consolidated revenues of €483 million. There are approximately 259 stores and mono-brand illy shops in 43 countries.

SOURCE illy

Related Links

https://www.illy.com

