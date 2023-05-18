illy Cold Brew in the limelight for summer 2023 with "Cocomint"

The unmistakable illy 100% Arabica blend, the freshness of mint leaves and the delicate, exotic flavour of coconut come together to create a new, irresistible recipe

TRIESTE, Italy, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- illycaffè, the global leader in high-quality sustainable coffee, is freshening up summer 2023 with a new recipe based on its Cold Brew, the natural soft drink made with cold-brewed coffee elevated by illy's unique 100% Arabica brand.

illy's latest recipe, Cocomint

Cocomint, the latest recipe developed by the University of Coffee in collaboration with illy's experts and available exclusively in all the illy's single-brand outlets in Italy, France, UK and US, is a new flavor experience that evokes tropical and exotic memories, just like your favorite holiday! The new drink, made with the original Cold Brew Flat or Aria – with a natural, soft, and persistent head of foam – is enhanced by the sweetness of coconut milk and the freshness of mint.

Anyone can add their own personal touch to this creative recipe by stirring some coconut milk and mint into the Cold Brew for an explosion of freshness that packs a visual punch as well: the addition of mint will turn the drink bright green.

A unique experience will only be available at the illy retail stores of Monte Napoleone in Milan and Giardini Reali in Venice: the drink will be served in an amazing cloud of vapour, an exclusive experience developed by the University of Coffee's docents, that will also be accompanied by two macarons and some fresh spearmint leaves to add an extra kick.

Cocomint is much more than a simple coffee: it is an alternative and sensory way to enjoy the illy blend's rich aroma combined with the freshness and elegance typical of a summer drink made with illy cold brew.

illycaffè is an Italian family-owned company, founded in Trieste in 1933 which has always set itself the mission of offering the best coffee to the world. It produces a unique 100% Arabica blend composed of 9 different ingredients. The company selects only 1% of the best Arabica beans in the world. Every day 8 million cups of illy coffee are served in over 140 countries around the globe, in the cafés, restaurants and hotels, in single-brand cafés and shops, at home and in the office, in which the company is present through subsidiaries and distributors. Since its foundation, illycaffè has oriented its strategies towards a sustainable business model, commitment that it strengthened in 2019 by adopting the status of Benefit Company and in 2021 becoming the first Italian coffee company to obtain the international B Corp certification. Since 2013 the company is also one of the World Most Ethical Companies. Everything that is "made in illy" is about beauty and art, the founding principles of the brand, starting from its logo, designed by artist James Rosenquist, up to illy Art Collection cups, decorated by over 125 international artists, or coffee machines designed by internationally renowned designers. With the aim of spreading the culture of quality to growers, baristas and coffee lovers, the company has developed its Università del Caffè which today holds courses in 25 countries around the world. In 2021, Rhône Capital became a minority shareholder of illycaffè with the aim of contributing to the company's international growth plans. In 2022, the company had 1230 employees and a turnover of €567,7 million. The illy single-brand network has 190 points of sale in 34 countries.

