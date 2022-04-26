illy Expands Cold Brew Coffee Portfolio with New Ready to Drink Flavors and illy Cold Brew Blade® Tap System

Ready for Summer: illy Cold Brew Cappuccino & Latte Macchiato Cans and Innovative Cold Brew Blade® Tap System for Hospitality

NEW YORK, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As temperatures begin to rise and summer season nears, illycaffè, a global leader in sustainable, premium coffee, today announces the official availability of two new illy Cold Brew coffee ready to drink flavors, and a new state-of-the-art illy Cold Brew Blade® dispenser system for the hospitality sector.

New illy Cold Brew Blade® System – Tap Dispenser and Bag-in-Box

The new illy Cold Brew Blade® System is a patented dispensing unit that creates a one-touch system that makes 2 different cold brew preparations with the simple twist of knob and exclusive venturi spout. This system dispenses illy Cold Brew or nitro-style illy Cold Brew Aria without the need for nitrogen tanks or an external compressed air source.

The system utilizes 4.5-liter soft pack of cold brew consisting of the signature illy blend equipped with disposable dispensing tubes that eliminates the need to clean any internal elements of the machine, improving its food safety features and reducing day-to-day maintenance needed from staff.

The sleek dispensing unit features a LED lit dome that makes it highly visible, but the unit itself has a small base footprint that is only 8.5 inches wide by 11 inches long. The unit is also designed to keep the product at optimal cold temperature and fresh with a 14-day shelf life while in the dispensing unit. The 110v system is turn-key with minimal set-up.

illy Cold Brew Aria is available to coffee lovers through illy hospitality customers in North America.

New illy Cold Brew Coffee – Ready to Drink Slim Cans

illy is introducing two new ready to drink products, illy Cold Brew Cappuccino and Latte Macchiato, in an 8.45 oz slim can, convenient for on-the-go activity. These two new varieties - plus the original illy Cold Brew Classico - cover a range of preferences for premium coffee lovers.

illy Cold Brew ready to drink cold coffee is made from illy blend 100% Arabica coffee cold brewed for 12 hours. The new illy Cold Brew Cappuccino and Latte Macchiato varieties combine milk with illy's signature blend of nine single-origin coffees for a smooth rich taste, with no added preservatives, colors or flavors. The illy Cold Brew Cappuccino taste profile is balanced and smooth, incorporating milk and a hint of cocoa with only 90 calories. The silky-smooth illy Cold Brew Latte Macchiato combines milk with notes of caramel and coffee and delivers its creamy taste at only 110 calories.

The new illy Cold Brew cans are available on Amazon.com, illy.com and in select grocery retailers.

"The expansion of our illy Cold Brew drinks positions illy to meet coffee lovers' on-going appetite for super premium cold coffee preparations" said Jack Edwards, President of illy caffè North America. "The illy Cold Brew portfolio represents the newest innovations from illy and delivers on our unwavering commitment to superior taste, quality and sustainability that is recognized around the world."

About illycaffè

illycaffè is an Italian family business, founded in Trieste in 1933 and committed to offering the greatest coffee to the world. It produces the unique illy 100% Arabica blend made of 9 of the world's best selections of Arabica; each day more than 8 million cups are consumed in over 140 countries in the finest cafés, restaurants, hotels and in offices and homes. Thanks to its innovations, it contributes to technological advancement in the coffee sector. With the bestowing of the first "Ernesto Illy Award for quality espresso coffee" in 1991 in Brazil, illy also pioneered sharing know-how and paying a premium price for the best quality. Since 2017, through its "Ernesto Illy International Coffee Award", the company celebrates the growers of the world's best batches of sustainable coffee. Since 2013 illycaffè has regularly featured on the list of the World's Most Ethical Companies. In 2019 illy renewed its commitment to pursuing a sustainable business model combining environmental and social issues by adopting Società Benefit [benefit corporation] status and including this commitment in its by-laws. In 2021 illy was the first Italian coffee company to obtain B Corp international certification thanks to its commitment to abiding by the highest environmental and social performance standards. The company also founded its University of Coffee with the aim of fostering and spreading its culture, providing comprehensive academic and hands-on training for coffee growers, baristas and coffee lovers in order to cover every aspect of the product. Everything 'made in illy' is enhanced by beauty & art, which represent founding values of the brand, starting from its logo – designed by an artist, James Rosenquist – and including the renowned illy Art Collection, decorated by over 100 international artists. In 2020 the company was employing 1291 people and posted consolidated revenues of €446.5 million. There are 261 stores and mono-brand illy shops in more than 40 countries. In 2021 Rhone Capital became a minority shareholder of illycaffè to assist the company with its international growth.

