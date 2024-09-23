illy Introduces First-Ever Digital Content Series, "Coffee Break"

Launching on TikTok, Instagram and YouTube Shorts, the series will be hosted by chef Maddy DeVita

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Italian coffee brand illy is excited to launch its first-ever digital content series, "Coffee Break," in collaboration with Kimmelot, where host Maddy DeVita will take the audience into the homes and businesses of tastemakers to show how illy coffee elevates the everyday. As a 90-year-old coffee brand with a rich Italian heritage, illy hopes that this new series will allow the brand to reach new audiences and increase its overall brand awareness among U.S. consumers.

"Coffee Break" will consist of seven 90-second, bite-sized episodes that will feature a variety of tastemakers sharing how they like to enjoy their illy coffee, including Paige Lorenze, founder of lifestyle brand Dairy Boy, pitcher Luis Severino of the New York Mets, Chloe Troast, best known for "Saturday Night Live," and more. Whether it's Luis preparing a Mocha Dominican-style like his mom does, or Chloe enjoying an iced cold brew with her homemade nut milk, this series is meant to demonstrate the versatility and quality of illy coffee. Additional talent includes chef and event curator Romilly Newman, Executive Pastry Chef Jean-Baptiste (JB) Scordel of New York City's French restaurant, La Grande Boucherie, and Justine's Table.

"We couldn't be more thrilled to be working with chef Maddy DeVita to host this series. Maddy's passion for cooking was sparked by learning old Italian family recipes from her Nonna. Her incredibly warm energy and passion for food and coffee is infectious," said Jack Edwards, President of illy North America, "From finding quality in the details, to bringing her community together around shared passions, she really embodies who illy is as a brand."

In addition to tastemakers, the series will also highlight notable, high-end institutions and brands such as Warren Street Hotel, La Grande Boucherie, Rainbow Room, and United Airlines, as well as the illy offerings that can be enjoyed at each. Whether using an illy machine in your suite at the Warren Street Hotel, sipping illy Cold Brew at the Rainbow Room, or the illy automatic machines brewing fresh espresso drinks in United Airlines lounges nationwide, consumers can get a glimpse into how and where they can enjoy the incomparable quality of illy coffee.

Through "Coffee Break," illy hopes to give consumers access to conversations they wouldn't typically get to see, inspire new places to visit, and help them elevate their coffee experience at home.

"Coffee Break" can be viewed on Instagram and TikTok beginning September 20th. For more information visit www.illy.com or follow along with the series on illy's United States Instagram page, @illy_us.

About illy

illy is an Italian family-owned company, founded in Trieste in 1933 which has always set itself the mission of offering the best coffee to the world. It produces a unique 100% Arabica blend composed of 9 different ingredients. The company selects only 1% of the best Arabica beans. Every day more than 8 million cups of illy coffee are served in over 140 countries around the globe, in the cafés, restaurants and hotels, in single-brand cafés and shops, at home and in the office, in which the company is present through subsidiaries and distributors. Since its foundation, illycaffè has oriented its strategies towards a sustainable business model, commitment that it strengthened in 2019 by adopting the status of Benefit Company and in 2021 becoming the first Italian coffee company to obtain the international B Corp certification. Everything that is "made in illy" is about beauty and art, the founding principles of the brand, starting from its logo, designed by artist James Rosenquist, up to illy Art Collection cups, decorated by over 130 international artists, or coffee machines designed by internationally renowned designers. With the aim of spreading the culture of quality to growers, baristas and coffee lovers, the company has developed its Università del Caffè which today holds courses in 23 countries around the world. In 2023, the company had a turnover of €595,1 million. The illy single-brand network has 159 points of sale in 30 countries.

About Kimmelot

Established in 2018, Kimmelot serves as Jimmy Kimmel's creative lab - developing and producing award-winning television, digital programming, films, mobile applications, and products. Its in-house marketing agency, Kimmelot Labs, solves business challenges for clients through branded entertainment and culture-driven, content-led solutions. Kimmelot productions include the ABC series, "The Prank Panel," the hit ABC game show "Generation Gap" starring Kelly Ripa, "Mark Rober's Revengineers" for Discovery, ABC's multiple Emmy® Award-winning "Live in Front of a Studio Audience" specials with the late Norman Lear, "Crank Yankers" for Comedy Central, the four-part ESPN documentary "Once Upon a Time in Queens," Hulu's "High Hopes," VICE TV's "Super Maximum Retro Show," ABC's long-running "Who Wants To Be A Millionaire," and "Jimmy Kimmel Live."

About Maddy DeVita

Maddy DeVita of Hand Me The Fork is a private chef, recipe developer, and content creator based in New York City. Documenting her time at the Institute of Culinary Education and now as a full-time private chef, Maddy has cultivated a dedicated audience that is inspired by her recipes, style, and lifestyle. Long before attending culinary school, her passion for cooking was sparked by cooking and learning old family recipes from her Nonna. Maddy is widely known for her outstanding dinner parties that infuse her creativity and the client's personality to create a truly unique meal that leaves guests and her audience hungry for more.

SOURCE illycaffè