ILLY IS THE OFFICIAL COFFEE OF ART PARIS CONFIRMING ITS STRONG LINK WITH CONTEMPORARY ART WORLD

PARIS, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- illycaffè, the global coffee brand recognized for its sustainable quality and for the privileged communication channel it has created within the world of contemporary art, is the official coffee of Art Paris, the art fair that will take place from March 30th to April 2nd at Grand Palais Éphémère.

Visitors, exhibitors, curators, and collectors of the 25th edition of Art Paris will be able to enjoy the illy blend in all bars at the exhibition venues, in the Vip Lounge, and at the illy counter. illy espresso take away will also be available from illy's cargo bike.

"illy has been increasingly consolidates its link with the world of contemporary art, intensifying its presence within the most important fairs in the world" – comments Cristina Scocchia, CEO of illycaffè – "We are proud to join Art Paris, an event that goes beyond all borders and that this year offers visitors stories based on art and commitment as well as issues related to exile, narrated through the works of the artists".

Looking at the beauty, discovering it, making it emerge and enhancing it, is the purpose that distinguishes illy's entrepreneurial culture, and its connection with the world of contemporary art.

The beauty illycaffè strives to achieve is inspired by the ancient Greek concept of kalokagathìa, which combines kalòs (that which is beautiful) and agathòs (that which is good) to create a new meaning in which beauty and goodness become one, each depending on the other.

That's why illycaffe has been creating a connection with the most important contemporary art fairs and with the greatest contemporary art masters since more than 30 years.

illycaffè is an Italian family-owned company, founded in Trieste in 1933. Its mission has always been to offer the best coffee to the world. Illycaffè produces a unique 100% Arabica blend, combining 9 of the best varieties in the world, selected by illycaffè: every day 8 million cups of illy coffee are served in over 140 countries around the globe, in the cafés, restaurants and hotels, in single-brand cafés and shops, at home and in the office. As a result of its innovations, illycaffè contributes to the coffee technology progress at global level. In 1991, the "Prêmio Ernesto Illy de Qualidade Sustentável do Café para Espresso." was launched in Brazil for quality espresso coffee. Illycaffè has contributed to the sharing of the know-how, paying growers a premium price for the best quality selected by illycaffè. Since 2016, with the "Ernesto Illy International Coffee Award", the company has celebrated coffee growers all over the world that, according to illy, have produced the best sustainable coffee. Since 2013, the company has been in the list of the World Most Ethical Companies. In 2019, it enhanced its commitment to pursue a sustainable business model integrating the interest of people with the environment, adopting the status of Società Benefit (Benefit Company) and adding this commitment into its own bylaws. In 2021, illycaffè was the first Italian company in the coffee sector to obtain the international certification as B Corp as a result of its commitment to comply with the highest standards of social and environmental performance. The company also founded the University of Coffee, which has the objective of sharing culture at all levels, offering a comprehensive and practical training to growers, baristas and coffee lovers. Everything that is "made in illy" is about beauty and art, the founding principles of the brand, starting from its logo, designed by artist James Rosenquist, up to illy Art Collection cups, decorated by over 125 international artists. In 2021, the company had 1305 employees and a turnover of about €500 million. There are 205 illy single-brand shops in over 40 countries all over the world. In 2021, Rhone Capital became a minority shareholder of illycaffè with the aim of contributing to the company's international growth plans.

