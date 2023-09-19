illy Montecitorio reveals a fresh new decor and delicious food offering amongst a magical setting of quality coffee, art, and fine cuisine

The café illy in the heart of Rome is re-opening after a restyling project

TRIESTE, Italy, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- illycaffè, the global leader in high quality sustainable coffee, is announcing the re-opening of the illy café at Montecitorio, in the heart of Rome, after a fresh new restyling project. Located in an elegant historic building in Via degli Uffici del Vicario, the new illy Montecitorio will welcome customers to a multisensory experience to discover every element in the illy universe, with a focus around uniqueness and attention to detail.

The café's new concept embodies an even fuller expression of the illy identity: coffee, art, and fine cuisine come together in a welcoming atmosphere with a unique design that typifies the Italian lifestyle and the illy experience. The café's relaxed and elegant ambiance reflects the use of natural materials such as woods and the warm, coffee-toned colours.

The customer's attention is immediately drawn to the spectacular chandelier, a suspender spiral featuring the illy Art Collections, which symbolize the bond between illy and the world of contemporary art. The soul and of the café - and a feature unique to the illy world - is the ample bar counter with a corner glass window that highlights the renewed food offer, with items for every moment of the day, and mirror panelling that enhances the elegant flooring, featuring geometric marble motifs cut and laid by hand by specialized craftsmen.

The indoor room, with benches upholstered with dark brown natural leather and wooden seats, will be devoted to art, displaying some of the most iconic illy Art Collections designed by the world's most renowned contemporary artists since 1992, and featuring a mosaic depicting Xanti Schawinsky's famous 1934 illustration for illycaffé. Perfect for a longer break to enjoy the restaurant's seasonal and gourmet dishes.

The illy café Montecitorio's food and beverage offer has been upgraded with a vast array of innovative coffee-based drinks and plenty of on-the-go snacks to accompany any moment of the day: from starting the morning with the aroma of illy's unique 100% Arabica blend and the small pastries by master pastry chefs affiliated with illy, to a light lunch or a break from shopping or work, and until happy hour with a delicious and high-quality offer.

Finally, to the right of the entrance, a retail area will be dedicated to shopping for all those that want to enjoy illy at home. The retail selection will include a great selection of illy products: from coffee machines such as the environmentally friendly X1 E.S.E & Ground to the most recent illy Art Collections, and including illy's Arabica Selection line, perfect ideas for a precious gift or to re-live the illy experience at home.

illycaffè is an Italian family-owned company, founded in Trieste in 1933 which has always set itself the mission of offering the best coffee to the world. It produces a unique 100% Arabica blend composed of 9 different ingredients. The company selects only 1% of the best Arabica beans in the world. Every day 8 million cups of illy coffee are served in over 140 countries around the globe, in the cafés, restaurants and hotels, in single-brand cafés and shops, at home and in the office, in which the company is present through subsidiaries and distributors. Since its foundation, illycaffè has oriented its strategies towards a sustainable business model, commitment that it strengthened in 2019 by adopting the status of Benefit Company and in 2021 becoming the first Italian coffee company to obtain the international B Corp certification. Since 2013 the company is also one of the World Most Ethical Companies. Everything that is "made in illy" is about beauty and art, the founding principles of the brand, starting from its logo, designed by artist James Rosenquist, up to illy Art Collection cups, decorated by over 125 international artists, or coffee machines designed by internationally renowned designers. With the aim of spreading the culture of quality to growers, baristas and coffee lovers, the company has developed its Università del Caffè which today holds courses in 25 countries around the world. In 2021, Rhône Capital became a minority shareholder of illycaffè with the aim of contributing to the company's international growth plans. In 2022, the company had 1230 employees and a turnover of €567,7 million. The illy single-brand network has 190 points of sale in 34 countries.

