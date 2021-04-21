NEW YORK, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- illycaffè advances its #ONEMAKESTHEDIFFERENCE initiative (One Makes The Difference) in North America as part of its global sustainability plan to achieve carbon neutrality by 2033. The immediate opportunity is to eliminate 175 tons of plastic per year globally through new eco-friendly disposable items and products, starting with a new recyclable to-go cup and lid which is 100% PEFC certified from sustainably managed forests.

illy Targets 175 Tons of Plastic Reduction

The One Makes The Difference to-go cups will be available for illy hospitality customers at cafes and other out-of-home channels across its entire North American and global footprint. The cup recently received a Save the Planet award recognition from the Carton Excellence Award.

The One Makes The Difference platform communicates that everyone can make a difference in working toward a sustainable world and encompasses illy's approach to sustainable quality, which helps protect and improve the well-being of the planet. It also embodies new environmentally friendly products that illy is creating for the market using the best technologies and research applied to raw materials and production processes.

In late summer 2021, illy will release the new X1 ESE & Ground coffee machine in North America which is equipped with technology to enable it to dispense coffee, steam, and hot water immediately, avoiding any waiting time previously needed to reach the correct temperature. After each use, the machine instantly goes into standby mode, thereby ensuring significant energy savings. This machine also combines two methods of coffee preparation which are environmentally sustainable: the new ESE compostable paper pods and ground coffee. All of the materials used in the construction of the machine were carefully researched and chosen to last over time. Even the packaging follows eco-friendly guidelines.

Over the next few years, the #ONEMAKESTHEDIFFERENCE initiative will continue to develop other sustainable products and offer solutions that competently respond to consumer needs by using less material and energy resources to reduce the environmental impact.

"We want to build a better future together with our customers using the approach of continuous improvement, which has distinguished us for over 85 years, knowing that day by day and deed by deed, each of us can make a difference," said Massimiliano Pogliani, CEO of illycaffè. "At the heart of these actions is to ultimately reach our ambitious goal of becoming carbon neutral for the 100th Anniversary of the founding of illycaffè."

Inspired by the 17 Sustainable Development Goals of the United Nations, illycaffè pursues economic sustainability through the sharing of its generated value, social sustainability through personal growth, and environmental sustainability through respect for the ecosystem, which translates into the principles of not polluting, not wasting, and using renewable resources. The ability to move towards a decarbonizing society, where individual businesses and each person can make a difference, represents a fundamental step for the company.

In mid-April 2021, illycaffè became the first Italian coffee company to obtain B Corp status, underscoring the company's commitment to generating a positive impact on society and the planet, and affirming its business model, which is based in creating sustainable value for the long term.

About illycaffè

illycaffè is an Italian family-owned company, founded in Trieste in 1933. Its mission has always been to offer the best coffee to the world. illycaffè produces a unique 100% Arabica blend, combining 9 of the best varieties in the world, selected by illycaffè: every day 8 million cups of illy coffee are served in over 140 countries around the globe, in the cafés, restaurants and hotels, in single-brand cafés and shops, at home. As a result of its innovations, illycaffè contributes to the coffee technology progress at global level. In 1991, the "Premio Ernesto Illy de qualidade sustentavel do cafè para espresso" was launched in Brazil for quality espresso coffee. illycaffè has contributed to the sharing of the know-how, paying growers a premium price for the best quality selected by illycaffè. Since 2016, with the "Ernesto Illy International Coffee Award", the company has celebrated coffee growers all over the world that, according to illy, have produced the best sustainable coffee. Since 2013, the company has been in the list of the World Most Ethical Companies. In 2019, it enhanced its commitment to pursue a sustainable business model integrating the interest of people with the environment, adopting the status of Società Benefit (Benefit Company) and adding this commitment into its own bylaws. In 2021, illycaffè was the first Italian company in the coffee sector to obtain the international certification as B Corp as a result of its commitment to comply with the highest standards of social and environmental performance. The company also founded the University of Coffee, which has the objective of sharing culture at all levels, offering a comprehensive and practical training to growers, baristas and coffee lovers. Everything that is "made in illy" is about beauty and art, the founding principles of the brand, starting from its logo, designed by artist James Rosenquist, up to illy Art Collection cups, decorated by over 100 international artists. In 2019, the company had 1405 employees and a turnover of € 520,5 million. There are 269 illy single-brand shops in over 40 countries all over the world. In 2021, Rhone Capital became a minority shareholder of illycaffè with the aim of contributing to the company's international growth plans.

SOURCE illy

