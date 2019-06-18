illy Teams Up With SelvaRey Rum Founded By Bruno Mars

At the center of the collaboration are two iced drinks created by illy's master barista, Giorgio Milos and SelvaRey's world-renowned mixologist Brian Klemm. The Spiked Iced Coffee and Spiked Iced Caramel will be featured at stand-alone coffee cocktail carts at festive locations from Shoreline Amphitheater, CA to Jones Beach, NY.

illy Ready to Drink (RTD) is 100 percent Arabica coffee and delivers the extraordinary taste of illy coffee known around the world. The all-natural product has no preservatives, added colors or flavors and is sweetened with non-GMO beet sugar. The illy Ready to Drink Cappuccino, Caffè Latte and Mochaccino SKUs use Hormone-free milk and have fewer calories per serving than other popular ready to drink coffees on the market . One of the most popular – the Unsweetened Caffè --contains only 5 calories for a 6.8 o.z. can.

"The smooth, balanced flavor of SelvaRey Cacao combined with the smooth, high quality illy RTD's, makes for the ideal coffee cocktail." says SelvaRey's Brian Klemm. "You can simply mix SelvaRey Cacao with illy's sweetened caffè ready to drink for a perfect combination and it will also go well with the addition of mint, caramel, or vanilla. "

"illy coffee is recognized as a point of reference for coffee culture so we are passionate when it comes to inspiring coffee lovers," added Gorgio Milos. "This SelvaRey collaboration is exciting as it can cultivate new ways to enjoy coffee and more interest in coffee cocktails."

About illycaffè:

illycaffè is an Italian family business, founded in Trieste in 1933 and committed to offering the greatest coffee to the world. illy is the world's most global coffee brand, producing the unique illy 100% Arabica blend made of 9 of the world 's best selections of Arabica; each day more than 7 million cups are served in over 140 countries in the finest cafés, restaurants, hotels and in offices and homes. illy has become the standard forerunner of espresso, and thanks to three critical innovations, is considered the leader in the science and technology of coffee. With the bestowing of the first "Ernesto Illy Award for quality espresso coffee" in 1991 in Brazil, illy also pioneered direct sourcing, sharing know-how and paying a premium price for the best quality, based on partnerships underwritten by the principles of sustainable development. The company also founded the University of Coffee with the aim of fostering and spreading its culture, providing comprehensive academic and hands-on training for coffee growers, baristas and coffee lovers in order to cover every aspect of the product. Everything 'made in illy' is enhanced by beauty & art, which represent founding values of the brand, starting from its logo – designed by an artist, James Rosenquist – and including the renowned illy Art Collection, comprised of over 100 cups designed by international artists. In 2018 the company was employing 1,294 people, and posted consolidated revenues of €483 million. There are approximately 259 stores and mono-brand illy shops in 43 countries.

About SelvaRey:

From the heart of the jungle, SelvaRey Rum is one of the most highly regarded spirits among aficionados and connoisseurs. It has won a myriad of awards and earned some of the highest ratings ever given in the category, including the prestigious Chairman's Trophy at the Ultimate Spirits Challenge and record breaking scores from the Tasting Panel magazine. The rums are most often found in craft cocktail bars and culinary destinations. SelvaRey currently offers aged white and flavored rum in limited release throughout the United States, Japan, the Philippines, and Costa Rica.

SelvaRey Cacao (750ml / 35% ABV / $30.00) – SelvaRey Cacao, a highly acclaimed chocolate spirit, boasts a rich five-year-old rum infused with natural chocolate. The only flavored spirit to win the prestigious Chairman's Trophy at the Ultimate Spirits Challenge and the highest rated flavored rum in the history of the Tasting Panel, SelvaRey Cacao is at the pinnacle of infused spirits. Flawless neat or on the rocks, it also shines as the base for any coffee, espresso, or cold brew cocktail.

