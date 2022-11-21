ILLY X1 ANNIVERSARY E.S.E & GROUND MACHINE NAMED A WINNER IN GOOD HOUSEKEEPING'S 2022 KITCHEN GEAR AND COFFEE AWARDS

NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- illy announced that the illy X1 Anniversary E.S.E & Ground Machine was named as a winner in Good Housekeeping's 2022 Kitchen Gear and Coffee Awards in the Professional Level Espresso category. A full list of winners can be found online at goodhousekeeping.com/kitchengearandcoffeeawards2022 .

The X1 Anniversary E.S.E. & Ground ($899) coffee machine combines the iconic illy machine look with the versatility of two different brewing options into one beautiful machine, ideal for coffee and design connoisseurs. It can brew using either traditional ground coffee or E.S.E. pods, the machine produces café-quality espresso with ease. The machine's eco mode fast-heating technology offers near-instant brewing for both energy savings and convenience, the latter furthered by a standby mode that begins immediately after each brewing process.

This machine offers coffee lovers new ways to enjoy ideally prepared espresso via industrially compostable E.S.E. (Easy Serving Espresso) pods, the single-serve format with the perfect dose of coffee between two layers of paper filters, that illy pioneered in the 1970s and recently optimized furthering illy's longstanding commitment to achieve carbon neutrality by 2033.

This design-forward espresso machine can brew espresso grounds as well as pre-filled packets from the brand. A Good Housekeeping tester claimed the machine was easy to use compared to other models. It made the tester's espresso with a nice crema and the frother produced a thick foam for cappuccinos.

"We are thrilled to have our illy X1 Anniversary E.S.E & Ground Machine recognized by Good Housekeeping as a winner in this year's Kitchen Gear and Coffee Awards. We strive to provide our customers with the highest quality coffee in every sip, and this incredible machine was designed with that goal in mind," said Jack Edwards, President of illycaffè North America. "It is an honor to have our product acknowledged by such a reputable and trusted source."

GH's team of product experts, trained cooks, coffee professionals and mechanical engineers thoroughly reviewed submissions and experienced them firsthand, both in the Good Housekeeping Institute testing labs and in their homes. Beyond that, they received in-depth reviews from consumers to get real-world feedback. The featured winners focus on products that are innovative, top-performing (and tasting where applicable!), solve a problem in the kitchen, are easy to use and other factors. Good Housekeeping sees tremendous engagement with their readers in this space because readers and buyers trust that the products we recommended have been thoroughly reviewed and vetted.

illy is renowned around the world and recognized for its high-quality coffee, a blend made of nine varieties of pure Arabica that delights millions of people every day in hotels, restaurants, coffee shops offices and homes. illy is distinguished by its three key pillars: sustainability, quality, and beauty. Its dedication to innovation, sustainable practices, and connection to contemporary art are reflected in every aspect of the brand.

About illycaffè

illycaffè is an Italian family-owned company, founded in Trieste in 1933. Its mission has always been to offer the best coffee to the world. Illycaffè produces a unique 100% Arabica blend, combining 9 of the best varieties in the world, selected by illycaffè: every day 8 million cups of illy coffee are served in over 140 countries around the globe, in the cafés, restaurants and hotels, in single-brand cafés and shops, at home and in the office. As a result of its innovations, illycaffè contributes to the coffee technology progress at global level. In 1991, the "Premio Ernesto Illy de qualidade sustentavel do cafè para espresso" was launched in Brazil for quality espresso coffee. Illycaffè has contributed to the sharing of the know-how, paying growers a premium price for the best quality selected by illycaffè. Since 2016, with the "Ernesto Illy International Coffee Award", the company has celebrated coffee growers all over the world that, according to illy, have produced the best sustainable coffee. Since 2013, the company has been in the list of the World Most Ethical Companies. In 2019, it enhanced its commitment to pursue a sustainable business model integrating the interest of people with the environment, adopting the status of Società Benefit (Benefit Company) and adding this commitment into its own bylaws. In 2021, illycaffè was the first Italian company in the coffee sector to obtain the international certification as B Corp as a result of its commitment to comply with the highest standards of social and environmental performance. The company also founded the University of Coffee, which has the objective of sharing culture at all levels, offering a comprehensive and practical training to growers, baristas and coffee lovers. Everything that is "made in illy" is about beauty and art, the founding principles of the brand, starting from its logo, designed by artist James Rosenquist, up to illy Art Collection cups, decorated by over 120 international artists. In 2021, the company had 1305 employees and a turnover of about €500 million. There are 205 illy single-brand shops in over 40 countries all over the world. In 2021, Rhone Capital became a minority shareholder of illycaffè with the aim of contributing to the company's international growth plans.

SOURCE illycaffè