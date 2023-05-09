illycaffè at Frieze New York presents the new illy Art Collection designed by Judy Chicago

During the fair, visitors, artists, and exhibitors will be able to enjoy

the unique illy coffee blend at the custom-made illy venue.

NEW YORK, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- illycaffè a global coffee brand recognized for its sustainable quality and for its commitment to contemporary art over the last 30 years, is one of Frieze's global partners. At Frieze New York, the company presents the new illy Art Collection signed by the American artist Judy Chicago.

The illy lounge will be enriched by the four colors lithograph on cotton paper representing Marie Antoniette made by Judy Chicago (courtesy of the artist and Jessica Silverman).

"We are proud to be the global coffee partner of Frieze New York, one of the leading international art fairs, with whom we share the core values of passion for inclusiveness and sharing" – says Cristina Scocchia, CEO of illycaffè - iIlycaffè expresses its identity through contemporary art, a world with which it has built a long-term relationship that has lasted more than 30 years".

Judy Chicago is known for celebrating the multiple roles of women in history and culture. With this illy Art Collection, the iconic espresso cups that more than 30 years ago have turned an everyday object into a blank canvas featuring the work of internationally acclaimed artists, Judy Chicago illustrates the transition away from the societal constraints that have historically been imposed on women to a place of cultural and creative freedom. Each cup of the collection, through its creativity, represents a notable woman from history from distinct time periods: the Queen of France, Maria Antonietta; the novelist, philosopher, and political writer Madame de Stael; feminist novelist, George Sand; and writer, Virginia Woolf.

The fair's visitors and exhibitors will be able to visit the illycaffè lounge located at Level 8 to discover the new illy Art Collection and immerse themselves in an environment in which beauty and goodness are blended together, ensconced in the sophisticated design that signifies Judy Chicago's signature style and the aroma of illy's unique blend. Sipping an illy espresso from a cup designed by an artist combines the aroma and flavour of the illy blend, offering an aesthetic, visual, and tactile experience that consent you to enter into a relationship with contemporary art.

illycaffè is an Italian family-owned company, founded in Trieste in 1933 which has always set itself the mission of offering the best coffee to the world. It produces a unique 100% Arabica blend composed of 9 different ingredients. The company selects only 1% of the best Arabica beans in the world. Every day 8 million cups of illy coffee are served in over 140 countries around the globe, in the cafés, restaurants and hotels, in single-brand cafés and shops, at home and in the office, in which the company is present through subsidiaries and distributors.Since its foundation, illycaffè has oriented its strategies towards a sustainable business model, commitment that it strengthened in 2019 by adopting the status of Benefit Company and in 2021 becoming the first Italian coffee company to obtain the international B Corp certification. Since 2013 the company is also one of the World Most Ethical Companies. Everything that is "made in illy" is about beauty and art, the founding principles of the brand, starting from its logo, designed by artist James Rosenquist, up to illy Art Collection cups, decorated by over 125 international artists, or coffee machines designed by internationally renowned designers. With the aim of spreading the culture of quality to growers, baristas and coffee lovers, the company has developed its Università del Caffè which today holds courses in 25 countries around the world. In 2021, Rhône Capital became a minority shareholder of illycaffè with the aim of contributing to the company's international growth plans.In 2022, the company had 1230 employees and a turnover of €567,7 million. The illy single-brand network has 190 points of sale in 34 countries.

Frieze is the world's leading platform for modern and contemporary art for scholars, connoisseurs, collectors, and the general public alike. Frieze comprises three magazines – frieze, Frieze Masters Magazine and Frieze Week – and five international art fairs – Frieze London, Frieze Masters, Frieze New York, Frieze Los Angeles and Frieze Seoul. In addition, in October 2021, Frieze launched No.9 Cork Street, a hub for visiting international galleries in the heart of Mayfair, London. Frieze is part of the IMG network.

