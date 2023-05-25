illycaffè among the top three companies awarded in the first edition of the Most Powerful Italian Jewel Brand, the ranking that detects the strength and notoriety of the brand

TRIESTE, Italy, May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- illycaffè, a global coffee company recognized for sustainable quality, has won third place in the first edition of the Most Powerful Italian Jewel Brand, the ranking of Italian-born brands evaluated according to Kantar BrandZ's Demand Power indicator, which expresses the strength of a brand in generating predisposition in consumers.

"This year, on the occasion of the launch of Kantar BrandZ's TOP 40 Most Valuable Italian Brands, we also wanted to celebrate and reward the Italian brands that, despite the period, have managed to connect in an extraordinary way with consumers - comments Federico Capeci, Managing Director, HiPo Markets at Kantar - Congratulations to illy that, thanks to its uniqueness and premium quality, has managed to stand out and win this recognition".

Quality and sustainability are the values around which the illy brand has developed for ninety years. Values that the company transfers to consumers through a combination of innovation, reliability and authenticity, creating an emotional and lasting bond with them. A commitment immediately recognized and valued in the ranking of Kantar BrandZ, which rewards the relationship between Italian companies and the public.

According to this ranking, illy is the first brand in the coffee category in terms of Future Power (142)*, a metric that shows how ready the brand is to grow in the future.

illy is also the second brand in the Italian category, always within the coffee category, in terms of Demand Power (181)* which represents the main metric of equity measurement (i.e. the result of images and values that the brand represents and for which it is recognized) and which expresses the strength of the brand in generating predispositions in consumers.

Today more than ever it is important to understand what customers want and quickly transform their needs and into products and services. illycaffè has always put customers at the center of everything he does, analyzing their behavior and interpreting their hidden needs and desires. For illycaffè, attention to the consumer passes through the integration of physical and digital solutions able to offer a brand experience consistent with the promises and values of the brand and usable in any purchasing channel and in all the markets served.

"Being awarded as one of the Most Powerful Italian Jewel Brand for us represents an important recognition that confirms the appreciation of Italians for the illy brand - says Cristina Scocchia, CEO of illycaffè - the people we address are at the center of our strategy, our efforts are aimed at satisfying their needs and desires, through the offer of superior and sustainable products and services".

Italy is the homeland of espresso coffee, an important asset for a coffee company which is an icon of Made in Italy. illycaffè was born from the dream of its founder to offer the best coffee in the world, providing consumers with the best possible consumer experience. Over the years the company has built a strong brand equity developed through the promise of the best quality that nature can provide, produced through a sustainable supply chain. It is a continuous journey that is based on the conviction that sustainability and quality of coffee are two sides of the same coin, there can be no one without the other.

* Source KantarZ

illycaffè is an Italian family-owned company, founded in Trieste in 1933 which has always set itself the mission of offering the best coffee to the world. It produces a unique 100% Arabica blend composed of 9 different ingredients. The company selects only 1% of the best Arabica beans in the world. Every day 8 million cups of illy coffee are served in over 140 countries around the globe, in the cafés, restaurants and hotels, in single-brand cafés and shops, at home and in the office, in which the company is present through subsidiaries and distributors.

Since its foundation, illycaffè has oriented its strategies towards a sustainable business model, commitment that it strengthened in 2019 by adopting the status of Benefit Company and in 2021 becoming the first Italian coffee company to obtain the international B Corp certification. Since 2013 the company is also one of the World Most Ethical Companies. Everything that is "made in illy" is about beauty and art, the founding principles of the brand, starting from its logo, designed by artist James Rosenquist, up to illy Art Collection cups, decorated by over 125 international artists, or coffee machines designed by internationally renowned designers. With the aim of spreading the culture of quality to growers, baristas and coffee lovers, the company has developed its Università del Caffè which today holds courses in 25 countries around the world. In 2021, Rhône Capital became a minority shareholder of illycaffè with the aim of contributing to the company's international growth plans.

In 2022, the company had 1230 employees and a turnover of €567,7 million. The illy single-brand network has 190 points of sale in 34 countries.

