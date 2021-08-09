illycaffè Announces Food Sustainability Scholarship to Support Students at The Culinary Institute of America

NEW YORK, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- illycaffè, a global leader in producing sustainable high-quality coffee and long-time supporter of The Culinary Institute of America (CIA), is proud to announce a scholarship program supporting the education and advancement of students pursuing a concentration in farm-to-table, sustainable practice studies at the world's premier culinary college. The illy Farm-to-Table Scholarship will debut this fall.

"Sustainability is part of illy's DNA," said Jack Edwards, President of illy caffè North America. "Our recently launched One Makes The Difference initiative communicates that everyone can make a difference in working toward a sustainable world, and this scholarship will help students who share that vision achieve their dreams."

The CIA's farm-to-table concentration gives students pursuing a bachelor's degree in food business management or applied food studies the opportunity to explore such topics as advanced cooking, the ecology of food, sustainable food systems, and chef-community relations. Students in this concentration also learn how to source ingredients from local farms, fields, and forests, and develop menus using what they sourced.

"As the popularity of our farm-to-table concentration continues to grow, there is greater need for support for students in that program," said Kevin Allan, vice president of advancement at the CIA. "We are grateful for this scholarship, and for illy's ongoing support of the CIA's educational mission."

The CIA will award two to four scholarships to eligible CIA students through a competitive essay application.

illycaffè's partnership with the CIA goes back nearly a decade, focusing on coffee education and hands-on experiences through The Bakery Café by illy, the student-run bakery and café at the CIA at Greystone, in St. Helena, CA.

In addition, for over 85 years, illycaffè has continued to give great attention to operating sustainably with the aim of building a better future together with its partners and illy coffee lovers. The One Makes The Difference initiative encompasses illy's commitment to achieve carbon neutrality by 2033. It embodies the continuous development of sustainable agronomical techniques, products, and solutions that competently respond to consumer needs by using less material and energy resources to reduce environmental impact.

Earlier this year, illycaffè partnered with the MICHELIN Guide Green Star in Europe and the U.S. to bring focus to and champion the restaurants and chefs whose efforts are at the forefront of a more sustainable approach to gastronomy. In April 2021, illycaffè became the first global Italian coffee company to obtain B-Corp status.

About The Culinary Institute of America

Founded in 1946, The Culinary Institute of America is the world's premier culinary college. Dedicated to developing leaders in foodservice and hospitality, the independent, not-for-profit CIA offers master's, bachelor's, and associate degrees with majors in culinary arts, baking & pastry arts, food business management, hospitality management, culinary science, and applied food studies. The college also offers executive education, certificate programs, and courses for professionals and enthusiasts. Its conferences, leadership initiatives, and consulting services have made the CIA the think tank of the food industry and its worldwide network of more than 50,000 alumni includes innovators in every area of the food world. The CIA has locations in New York, California, Texas, and Singapore. For more information, visit www.ciachef.edu .

About illycaffè

illycaffè is an Italian family-owned company, founded in Trieste in 1933. Its mission has always been to offer the best coffee to the world. Illycaffè produces a unique 100% Arabica blend, combining 9 of the best varieties in the world, selected by illycaffè: every day 8 million cups of illy coffee are served in over 140 countries around the globe, in the cafés, restaurants and hotels, in single-brand cafés and shops, at home. As a result of its innovations, illycaffè contributes to the coffee technology progress at global level. In 1991, the "Premio Ernesto Illy de qualidade sustentavel do cafè para espresso" was launched in Brazil for quality espresso coffee. Illycaffè has contributed to the sharing of the know-how, paying growers a premium price for the best quality selected by illycaffè. Since 2016, with the "Ernesto Illy International Coffee Award", the company has celebrated coffee growers all over the world that, according to illy, have produced the best sustainable coffee. Since 2013, the company has been in the list of the World Most Ethical Companies. In 2019, it enhanced its commitment to pursue a sustainable business model integrating the interest of people with the environment, adopting the status of Società Benefit (Benefit Company) and adding this commitment into its own bylaws. In 2021, illycaffè was the first Italian company in the coffee sector to obtain the international certification as B Corp as a result of its commitment to comply with the highest standards of social and environmental performance. The company also founded the University of Coffee, which has the objective of sharing culture at all levels, offering a comprehensive and practical training to growers, baristas and coffee lovers. Everything that is "made in illy" is about beauty and art, the founding principles of the brand, starting from its logo, designed by artist James Rosenquist, up to illy Art Collection cups, decorated by over 100 international artists. In 2020 the company employed 1291 people and posted consolidated revenues of € 446.5 million. There are 261 illy single-brand shops in over 40 countries all over the world. In 2021, Rhone Capital became a minority shareholder of illycaffè with the aim of contributing to the company's international growth plans. For more information, visit www.illy.com

SOURCE illy

Related Links

http://www.illy.com

