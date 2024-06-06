illycaffè announces Jessica Rosval as new Chef Ambassador at The World's 50 Best Restaurants 2024

TRIESTE, Italy, June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- illycaffè, a leading company in high-quality sustainable coffee, chooses the prestigious setting of The World's 50 Best Restaurants to announce the entry of Jessica Rosval into the illy Chef Ambassador project, the initiative dedicated to coffee and haute cuisine enthusiasts for which the well-known Canadian chef becomes an international ambassador, starting in June 2024.

As part of the partnership, with the support of trainers from the University of Coffee, the chef will have the opportunity to combine the ingredients of the illy blend - 9 of the best qualities of pure Arabica from 9 different origins - making her own coffee. Following in the footsteps of Massimo Bottura and so many other starred and sustainable chefs, Jessica Rosval will thus combine the different elements to achieve the balance that best reflects her style and sensory preferences in terms of taste and aroma, resulting in a unique blend that also embodies illy's values of sustainability and highest quality.

Jessica Rosval is a talented young Canadian chef who, after several years in the brigade of Osteria Francescana, is now at the helm of the kitchen of Casa Maria Luigia-the luxury guest house created by chef Massimo Bottura and his wife Lara Gilmore in the Emilian countryside-and Al Gatto Verde, a new restaurant inside the courtyard of Acetaia Maria Luigia, where she offers contemporary cuisine made of fire and magic through the use of barbecue.

Jessica received the "Champions of Change" award from The World's 50 Best Restaurants 2024 with Roots, the social restaurant founded in Modena, Italy in 2022, committed to the empowerment and job placement of migrant women. A social enterprise model, that illycaffè has supported since the beginning, Roots operates as a co-working space by day and a restaurant by night and was conceived by Jessica Rosval herself and Caroline Caporossi, founders of the Association for the Integration of Women.

"Jessica Rosval has demonstrated not only her creativity in the culinary field, but also her commitment to creating models of social sustainability capable of helping and valuing people. As illy proposes a gastronomic experience of excellence by putting the human factor at the center," said Cristina Scocchia, CEO of illycaffè. "This is why we are very happy to announce its entry into the illy Chef Ambassador program and, even more so, to do so within the framework of this prestigious event that is a symbol of haute cuisine."

The announcement of the new Chef Ambassador took place at an exclusive brunch dedicated to the discovery of illy's unique 100% Arabica blend at the Tower Suite of the Wynn Hotel, where numerous guests including journalists and international chefs also attended a tasting led by illy Master Barista, Giorgio Milos.

