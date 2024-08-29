illycaffè announces the finalists for the Ernesto Illy International Coffee Award 2024

27 producers from 9 countries compete in New York to win the award for the best sustainable coffee of the year

TRIESTE, Italy, Aug. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- illycaffè is proud to announce the 27 finalists for the ninth edition of the Ernesto Illy International Coffee Award. This award, named in memory of Ernesto Illy, the son of the company's founder, celebrates over three decades of virtuous collaboration with coffee producers. Two awards will be presented on November 12 in New York: the 'Best of the Best,' chosen by a jury of nine coffee experts, and the 'Coffee Lovers' Choice,' selected by consumers who participate in a week-long blind tasting in illy stores around the world.

Throughout the year, illycaffè's quality laboratories analyzed samples from the 2023/2024 harvest, selecting the best batches and producers based on both qualitative and sustainability criteria.

The finalists for this edition come from Brazil, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Ethiopia, Guatemala, Honduras, India, Nicaragua, and Rwanda.

"Sustainable quality is the result of a process that begins in the coffee plantations and requires constant innovation, research, and training. It means producing high-quality coffee with respect for the environment, biodiversity, human rights, and social well-being. The Ernesto Illy International Coffee Award has become an annual appointment with our best producers worldwide, with whom we have worked hand in hand for decades to ensure a prosperous future for people and the planet," comments Andrea Illy, Chairman of illycaffè.

The 27 finalists for the Ernesto Illy International Award 2024, listed alphabetically by country, are:

Brazil:

Fazenda São João - Décio Bruxel e Outros

Fazenda Serra do Boné - Matheus Lopes Sanglard

Fazenda Vila Oscarlina - Flávio da Costa Figueredo

Costa Rica

Coopelibertad R.L.

CoopeSabalito R.L.

Finca San Carlos de Marespi S.A.

El Salvador

Finca Agua Caliente - J.J. Borja Nathan S.A.

Finca Bolívar - Matorral de S.A. de C.V.

Finca San Rafael - Comercial Larin S.A. DE C.V.

Ethiopia

Darimo Washing Station Plc - Asma International Business Pvt Ltd

Gera Tracon Washing Station Plc - Tracon Trading P.L.C.

Jemila Amdela Washing Station Plc - Legesse Sherefa Pvt Ltd Co.

Guatemala

Finca Danilandia - Luis Arimany Monzón

Finca Santa Leonarda - Plantaciones Agropecuarias S.A.

Pequeños Productores Santa Cruz Naranjo

Honduras

Finca Diego Paz - Diego Paz Paz

Finca Don Miguel - Miguel Angel Pérez Guevara

Finca El Carmen - Jorge Aníbal Peña Maldonado

India

Coovercolly Estate - Tata Consumer Products Ltd.

Kajjehally Estate - S. Vasudevan

Margolly Estate - Tata Consumer Products Ltd.

Nicaragua

Finca Santa Ana - Aida Lila Zeledón Palacios

Grupo productores - Olam Nicaragua

SMS Cluster ECOM Nicaragua

Rwanda

Karenge Coffee Washing Station

Kibirizi Coffee Washing Station

Rwinyoni Coffee Washing Station

The ranking of each of the nine finalist countries will be announced on November 12th at the United Nations in New York during an event where coffee producers will learn who has won the Ernesto Illy International Coffee Award 2024.

The previous edition of the Ernesto Illy International Coffee Award was won for the first time by Brazil, with the São Mateus Agropecuaria farm. This achievement is particularly significant as the coffee was produced using regenerative agricultural practices, which benefit the environment and health while producing exceptionally high-quality coffee.

