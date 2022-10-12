ILLYCAFFÈ AT FRIEZE LONDON REVEALS THE NEW ILLY ART COLLECTION DESIGNED BY PASCALE MARTHINE TAYOU

illy is the official global coffee partner of the international art fair Visitors and exhibitors will enjoy an illy coffee at the illy Caffè and in the lounges while discovering the new cup collection presented live by the artist

TRIESTE, Italy and LONDON, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- illycaffè, the global coffee brand recognized for its sustainable quality and for the privileged communication channel it has created within the world of contemporary art, is the official global coffee partner of Frieze London, the world's most influential contemporary art fair that will take place from October 12th to 16th in Regents' Park, showcasing over 160 among the most significant galleries at a global level.

At the 2022 edition of Frieze London illycaffè will celebrate the 30th anniversary of the illy Art Collection, the iconic cups that have transformed an everyday object into a blank canvas on which over the years great artists of international fame have ventured, presenting the new illy Art Collection signed by Pascale Marthine Tayou, one of the most leading contemporary artists, represented by GALLERIA CONTINUA. The man at the center is the element that characterizes Tayou's works and is the same that guides the sustainable model of illycaffè.

To decorate the illy Art Collection, Pascale Marthine Tayou has chosen a color palette which represents African landscapes. Creating a stylized mask leaning against a tree, whose branches have each some eggs growing on as a symbol of birth and creation, the collection is a reflection on the great issues of our time: conflicts, environmental sustainability, globalization, immigration.

Pascale Marthine Tayou will personally reveal the new illy Art Collection on October 12th at the illy booth at Frieze.

Visitors and exhibitors will be able to combine beauty and flavor by enjoying an illy coffee at the illy Caffè, the Frieze London exhibitor lounge specially created and decorated with the pattern of the Tayou's collection. This collection ideally continues the celebrations of the 30th anniversary of the illy Art Collections, a project born in 1992 and interpreted over the years by 125 international artists. It represents one of the largest collections of contemporary art in the world.

"We are proud to be partner of Frieze London, as we share the same purpose of looking for the beauty and the new, discovering it, making it emerge and enhance it. Contemporary art for illy represents the language that perfectly synthesizes the culture of coffee and its aesthetic, social and intellectual value. That's why the company opened a privileged communication channel with all the actors involved in the sector" says Cristina Scocchia, illycaffè Chief Executive Officer.

The illy Art Collection will be available from October 24th from the illy e-shop, illy Caffè and illy Shop, major retail outlets, and in the bookshops of renowned Contemporary Art Museums all over the world.

About illycaffè

illycaffè is an Italian family-owned company, founded in Trieste in 1933. Its mission has always been to offer the best coffee to the world. Illycaffè produces a unique 100% Arabica blend, combining 9 of the best varieties in the world, selected by illycaffè: every day 8 million cups of illy coffee are served in over 140 countries around the globe, in the cafés, restaurants and hotels, in single-brand cafés and shops, at home. As a result of its innovations, illycaffè contributes to the coffee technology progress at global level. In 1991, the "Premio Ernesto Illy de qualidade sustentavel do cafè para espresso" was launched in Brazil for quality espresso coffee. Illycaffè has contributed to the sharing of the know-how, paying growers a premium price for the best quality selected by illycaffè. Since 2016, with the "Ernesto Illy International Coffee Award", the company has celebrated coffee growers all over the world that, according to illy, have produced the best sustainable coffee. Since 2013, the company has been in the list of the World Most Ethical Companies. In 2019, it enhanced its commitment to pursue a sustainable business model integrating the interest of people with the environment, adopting the status of Società Benefit (Benefit Company) and adding this commitment into its own bylaws. In 2021, illycaffè was the first Italian company in the coffee sector to obtain the international certification as B Corp as a result of its commitment to comply with the highest standards of social and environmental performance. The company also founded the University of Coffee, which has the objective of sharing culture at all levels, offering a comprehensive and practical training to growers, baristas and coffee lovers. Everything that is "made in illy" is about beauty and art, the founding principles of the brand, starting from its logo, designed by artist James Rosenquist, up to illy Art Collection cups, decorated by over 100 international artists. In 2020, the company had 1405 employees and a turnover of € 520,5 million. There are 269 illy single-brand shops in over 40 countries all over the world. In 2021, Rhone Capital became a minority shareholder of illycaffè with the aim of contributing to the company's international growth plans.

Frieze is the world's leading platform for modern and contemporary art for artists, writers, curators, collectors, and the general public alike. Frieze comprises three magazines – frieze, Frieze Masters Magazine and Frieze Week – and four international art fairs – Frieze London, Frieze Masters, Frieze New York and Frieze Los Angeles. In 2016, Frieze entered into a strategic partnership with Endeavor, a global entertainment, sports, and content company.

