illycaffè at Frieze New York presents the latest illy Art Collection designed by Latin American artists

During the fair, visitors, artists and exhibitors will be able to taste the illy blend in the lounge created in the name of sustainability

NEW YORK, May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- illycaffè, the global coffee brand recognized for its sustainable quality and for its thirty-year connection with contemporary art, is one of Frieze's global partners.

At Frieze New York, the company presents the new illy Art Collection "Stranieri Ovunque – Foreigners Everywhere" which celebrates the Biennale Arte 2024 and signed by Guatemalan Paula Nicho, Peruvian Rember Yahuarcani López, Colombian Aycoobo and Brazilian collective Mahaku.

The value of dialogue and respect for all cultures, together with the relationship between man and nature, are the themes expressed by the four emerging Latin American artists through the illy Art Collection and taken up in the illycaffè lounge on Level 8. Here, visitors and exhibitors at the fair will be able to discover the new illy Art Collection and immerse themselves in an environment furnished by Kartell, where the beauty of the cups fusion with the goodness of the unique illy blend, creating a true alliance between art and sustainability. The chairs in the illy space are the Rechairs by Kartell powered by illycaffè, a tangible expression of the expressive capabilities of recycling. The chairs were made from defective illy coffee capsules that were transformed into a design product for the occasion.

"The new illy Art Collection, which takes up the theme of the Biennale Arte 2024, is dedicated to those who are foreign or far away and promotes, through the language of contemporary art, the different forms of dialogue and inclusion, ranging from respect for the roots and culture of all peoples to the importance of living in balance with nature, values that illycaffè supports throughout the supply chain, always placing people and the environment at the center of all its activities," says Cristina Scocchia, CEO of illycaffè.

illycaffè is an Italian family-owned company, founded in Trieste in 1933 which has always set itself the mission of offering the best coffee to the world. It produces a unique 100% Arabica blend composed of 9 different ingredients. The company selects only 1% of the best Arabica beans. Every day more than 8 million cups of illy coffee are served in over 140 countries around the globe, in the cafés, restaurants and hotels, in single-brand cafés and shops, at home and in the office, in which the company is present through subsidiaries and distributors.

Since its foundation, illycaffè has oriented its strategies towards a sustainable business model, commitment that it strengthened in 2019 by adopting the status of Benefit Company and in 2021 becoming the first Italian coffee company to obtain the international B Corp certification. Everything that is "made in illy" is about beauty and art, the founding principles of the brand, starting from its logo, designed by artist James Rosenquist, up to illy Art Collection cups, decorated by over 130 international artists, or coffee machines designed by internationally renowned designers. With the aim of spreading the culture of quality to growers, baristas and coffee lovers, the company has developed its Università del Caffè which today holds courses in 23 countries around the world. In 2023, the company had a turnover of €595,1 million. The illy single-brand network has 159 points of sale in 30 countries.

