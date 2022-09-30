ILLYCAFFÈ CELEBRATES INTERNATIONAL COFFEE DAY WITH #CUPSIDEDOWN, THE COMMUNICATION CAMPAIGN DEDICATED TO THE CIRCULAR ECONOMY AS A RESPONSIBLE GESTURE TOWARDS THE PLANET

TRIESTE, Italy, Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On the occasion of International Coffee Day, celebrated every year on October 1st, illycaffè, the global leader in high-quality coffee, will focus on the Circular Economy, highlighting the environmentally sustainable practices behind high-quality coffee production.

Coffee is the second most traded commodity in the world, with a major impact on the economy and the environment. For this reason, drinking a cup of coffee is not merely a matter of taste, it must become a responsible gesture towards the environment. On October 1st, illy will launch #cupsidedown, the campaign to raise awareness on the importance of the circular economy as an alternative to the traditional linear economy model.

With #cupsidedown, illycaffè is stressing the need for this change in perspective through an illy Art Collection designed in collaboration with the artist Matteo Attruia and featuring an upside-down cup. Turning the iconic illy cup upside down is a symbolic gesture that shifts the consumer's traditional perspective, with the goal of promoting a virtuous attitude and highlighting the sustainability behind each cup of illy coffee.

Through the #cupsidedown campaign, which will run for the entire month of October in all illy Caffè sales points, consumers will be able to experience the upside-down cup and, through dedicated content, learn about the impact that small, everyday gestures can have on the planet, especially with regards to coffee and its value chain, and the importance of responsible farming practices.

The creation of economic, social, and environmental value for all stakeholders has been illycaffè's driving principle since its inception and has led it to develop a business model based on sustainable quality. As a Benefit Corporation and certified B-Corp, illy firmly believes in the need to build a system that can regenerate itself on its own, ensuring the well-being of people and the planet. The company works hand in hand with coffee farmers, training them to achieve sustainable quality and supporting projects that create value for local communities and the environment. illycaffè aims to become carbon-free by 2033 by applying a circular, regenerative model that can sequester carbon along its own supply chain through the use of renewable energy and by reducing the impact of every element along the production cycle, from products to packaging.

"With #cupsidedown we continue the training journey started last year during the month of coffee. The upside-down cup, symbol of this campaign, has been designed to propose a change of perspective, a different way of living and observing our daily lives, starting from a natural gesture such as drinking an illy coffee, which must not be appreciated only for its taste but also for the value it generates for people and for the Planet,"- explains Cristina Scocchia, CEO of illycaffè - "To amplify the positive impact it is necessary to stimulate a change of perspective, a new way of thinking about the use of resources that favor the transition from a linear economic model to a circular one. By working together, with a sense of responsibility, we can drive the transaction towards a sustainable future."

The #cupsidedown will be available starting on October 1st at: www.illy.com/cupsidedown, on all of illy's social media platforms (Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter), illy Caffè outlets and supermarkets.

illycaffè is an Italian family-owned company, founded in Trieste in 1933. Its mission has always been to offer the best coffee to the world. Illycaffè produces a unique 100% Arabica blend, combining 9 of the best varieties in the world, selected by illycaffè: every day 8 million cups of illy coffee are served in over 140 countries around the globe, in the cafés, restaurants and hotels, in single-brand cafés and shops, at home and in the office. As a result of its innovations, illycaffè contributes to the coffee technology progress at global level. In 1991, the "Premio Ernesto Illy de qualidade sustentavel do cafè para espresso" was launched in Brazil for quality espresso coffee. Illycaffè has contributed to the sharing of the know-how, paying growers a premium price for the best quality selected by illycaffè. Since 2016, with the "Ernesto Illy International Coffee Award", the company has celebrated coffee growers all over the world that, according to illy, have produced the best sustainable coffee. Since 2013, the company has been in the list of the World Most Ethical Companies. In 2019, it enhanced its commitment to pursue a sustainable business model integrating the interest of people with the environment, adopting the status of Società Benefit (Benefit Company) and adding this commitment into its own bylaws. In 2021, illycaffè was the first Italian company in the coffee sector to obtain the international certification as B Corp as a result of its commitment to comply with the highest standards of social and environmental performance. The company also founded the University of Coffee, which has the objective of sharing culture at all levels, offering a comprehensive and practical training to growers, baristas and coffee lovers. Everything that is "made in illy" is about beauty and art, the founding principles of the brand, starting from its logo, designed by artist James Rosenquist, up to illy Art Collection cups, decorated by over 120 international artists. In 2021, the company had 1305 employees and a turnover of about €500 million. There are 205 illy single-brand shops in over 40 countries all over the world. In 2021, Rhone Capital became a minority shareholder of illycaffè with the aim of contributing to the company's international growth plans.

