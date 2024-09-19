illycaffè celebrates the 56th Barcolana with an illy Art Collection designed by Stefan Sagmeister

TRIESTE, Italy, Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2024, illycaffè once again celebrates and supports the historic Barcolana international sailing regatta that symbolizes Trieste with a special illy Art Collection by Stefan Sagmeister, one of the leading contemporary graphic designers.

The encounter between Sagmeister and Barcolana is the fruit of illycaffè's intuition, which saw the concept of this year's regatta, "Positive Energies" strongly reflected in Sagmeister's work and invited the artist to express, through the regatta's poster and a unique object like the iconic illy espresso cup, the renewed spirit of this event.

To bring the illy Art Collection Barcolana to life, Sagmeister chose the "Beautiful Numbers" approach, his source of inspiration over the last few years, in which an ancient oil painting and an infographic are intertwined and play off each other.

The artist chose the blank canvas of the iconic illy cup to depict stylized sails of various sizes, representing the evolution of Barcolana regatta participants over the years, whose surfaces mirror the circular waves of the saucer, creating a connection with the sea in hues that match Barcolana's "Positive Energies" theme.

The backdrop for the sails is an ancient painting depicting a delicate female figure in muted tones, reflecting the transformation of women's role over time, particularly in sailing races, from mere spectators to great protagonists, as they are in today's Barcolana.

The "Beautiful Numbers" aims to make its audience reflect on the positive developments in the world if seen from a long-term perspective, through a series of visuals that can place any phenomenon into its proper, decades- or centuries-long period.

The illy Art Collection for the 56th Barcolana is thus an invitation to take one's time, including during a coffee break, to try to change one's perspective on the world, encouraging an uplifting outlook and focusing on happiness.

"Once again, we decided to support Barcolana in its 56th edition and to celebrate it with an Artist's Poster and a special illy Art Collection by one of the leading contemporary graphic designers, Stefan Sagmeister. The intention is to convey a positive message of hope, by telling a tale of progress that reminds us of how important it is to fight for rights and freedom in sport, as in any other field", states Cristina Scocchia, CEO of illycaffè.

"I am very grateful to illy for involving me in this project, which gives me the opportunity to express my art through the iconic illy cup and to create a bond with the essence of the Barcolana event. The sails overlapping with a feminine figure, the lines and colours represent my desire to share an idea of evolution over time that can foster and disseminate a feeling of confidence in the future", explains Stefan Sagmeister.

The illy Art Collection cup by Stefan Sagmeister will be available starting on September 24 at the suggested retail price of € 26.90, in single-brand stores (illy Caffè and illy Shop) and at www.illy.com.

Stefan Sagmeister - Acclaimed New York-based designer and two-time Grammy award recipient, boasts an illustrious career and a diverse portfolio spanning commissioned design projects, book publications, films, exhibitions, and public installations. Sagmeister's work is featured in

eminent international institutions such as MoMA New York, the Philadelphia Museum of Art, Art Institute of Chicago, SFMoMA, and MAK Vienna; his impressive roster of clients includes the Guggenheim Museum, the Rolling Stones, and HBO. In recent years, Sagmeister has shifted focus to explore themes of happiness, beauty, and human progress. Reflecting this intentional shift, his latest collection of works showcases "Beautiful Numbers" to illustrate improvements in human development over time, offering visitors an optimistic and inspiring message that "Now is Better".

illycaffè is an Italian family-owned company, founded in Trieste in 1933 which has always set itself the mission of offering the best coffee to the world. It produces a unique 100% Arabica blend composed of 9 different ingredients. The company selects only 1% of the best Arabica beans. Every day more than 8 million cups of illy coffee are served in over 140 countries around the globe, in the cafés, restaurants and hotels, in single- brand cafés and shops, at home and in the office, in which the company is present through subsidiaries and distributors. Since its foundation,

illycaffè has oriented its strategies towards a sustainable business model, commitment that it strengthened in 2019 by adopting the status of Benefit Company and in 2021 becoming the first Italian coffee company to obtain the international B Corp certification. Everything that is "made in illy" is about beauty and art, the founding principles of the brand, starting from its logo, designed by artist James Rosenquist, up to illy Art Collection cups, decorated by over 130 international artists, or coffee machines designed by internationally renowned designers. With the aim of spreading the culture of quality to growers, baristas and coffee lovers, the company has developed its Università del Caffè which today holds courses in 23 countries around the world. In 2023, the company had a turnover of €595,1 million. The illy single-brand network has 159 points of sale in 30 countries.

