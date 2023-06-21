illycaffè celebrates top gastronomy at World's 50 Best Restaurants 2023

TRIESTE, Italy, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- illycaffè, leading company in sustainable high-quality coffee, is once again partner of The World's 50 Best Restaurants 2023, the ranking of the 50 best restaurants in the world that is now one of the most eagerly awaited gastronomic events by industry insiders and enthusiasts.

The unmistakable illy 100% Arabica blend was the protagonist as exclusive coffee partner of all the official events scheduled from 18th to 20th June in Valencia, such as the #50BestTalks - which for this edition explored new perspectives from the world of hospitality to energise gastronomy, with the evocative title "Refresh!" - the Chefs' Feast and the Welcome Dinner, up to the most eagerly awaited event: the awards ceremony, which was held in the evocative setting of Les Arts, an opera house and cultural centre part of the modernist complex of the City of Arts and Sciences.

Two illy chefs made it into the rankings: in 16th place Niko Romito who, with his Reale in Castel di Sangro, once again demonstrated his culinary mastery and commitment to excellence and in 34th place Mauro Uliassi, known for his creativity and ability to transform high quality ingredients into surprising dishes.

The list of the 50 best restaurants is the result of the votes of the World's 50 Best Restaurants Academy, an influential and enlarged group of 1,080 international restaurant experts from all over the world. The jury for each region consists of journalists and food critics, chefs and food lovers, each of whom has 10 votes. The ranking is thus an authoritative guide to current gastronomic trends and the best destinations in the world for unmissable haute cuisine experiences.

"We are honored to support The World's 50 Best Restaurants and to be the official coffee partner of this prestigious event" says Cristina Scocchia, CEO of illycaffè. "Our long history of excellence in the world of coffee is a perfect match for the passion and dedication of the world's best chefs. We would also like to congratulate our chef who have made it into the rankings and, in particular, Ricard Camarena for his debut in the list of the 100 best restaurants in the world."

During the Awards Ceremony, which was also attended by Massimo Bottura, the three-Michelin-starred chef Ambassador of illy from January 2023; Daniele Lippi, Chef Ambassador of the two-Michelin-starred Acquolina restaurant in Rome; and Viki Geunes, three-Michelin-starred chef at Zilte in Antwerp, illycaffè presented a portable version of the Personal Blender. Thanks to the advice of the Università del Caffè trainers, the chefs present were able to combine the 9 ingredients of the unique illy 100% Arabica blend, in different quantities and proportions, to create a personal interpretation of the illy blend that meets their sensory, taste and smell preferences. A foretaste of the potential of an extraordinary machine that only chefs who join the illy Chef Ambassador program can get to know and experience in the illy offices in Trieste or Milan.

Finally illy organised a brunch at the Fondazione Bombas Gens, the Contemporary Art Centre, 'home' of the Michelin-starred restaurant Ricard Camarena: an event dedicated to the celebration of top gastronomy and a unique opportunity to enjoy Chef Camarena's dishes accompanied by the excellence of illy coffee.

illycaffè is an Italian family-owned company, founded in Trieste in 1933 which has always set itself the mission of offering the best coffee to the world. It produces a unique 100% Arabica blend composed of 9 different ingredients. The company selects only 1% of the best Arabica beans in the world. Every day 8 million cups of illy coffee are served in over 140 countries around the globe, in the cafés, restaurants and hotels, in single-brand cafés and shops, at home and in the office, in which the company is present through subsidiaries and distributors. Since its foundation, illycaffè has oriented its strategies towards a sustainable business model, commitment that it strengthened in 2019 by adopting the status of Benefit Company and in 2021 becoming the first Italian coffee company to obtain the international B Corp certification. Since 2013 the company is also one of the World Most Ethical Companies. Everything that is "made in illy" is about beauty and art, the founding principles of the brand, starting from its logo, designed by artist James Rosenquist, up to illy Art Collection cups, decorated by over 125 international artists, or coffee machines designed by internationally renowned designers. With the aim of spreading the culture of quality to growers, baristas and coffee lovers, the company has developed its Università del Caffè which today holds courses in 25 countries around the world. In 2021, Rhône Capital became a minority shareholder of illycaffè with the aim of contributing to the company's international growth plans. In 2022, the company had 1230 employees and a turnover of €567,7 million. The illy single-brand network has 190 points of sale in 34 countries.

SOURCE illycaffè