illycaffè E.S.E.: 50 Years of Quality and Innovation, Made Barista-Proof

TRIESTE, Italy, Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- illycaffè, the global leader in sustainable, high-quality coffee, celebrates the 50th anniversary of one of its most revolutionary innovations: the paper coffee pod, the original single-serve coffee portion system. In 1974, the Trieste-based company introduced the first pre-dosed and compressed single-serving coffee pod- a pioneering invention that, in the 1990s, became the industry standard (E.S.E. - Easy Serving Espresso). This marked a true revolution: with the perfect amount of coffee packed between two layers of filter paper and precisely pressurized, anyone could make an espresso as good as one served in a bar, right at home.

Half a century later, illycaffè continues its legacy of innovation with the ILLY X2.2 E.S.E., a new professional coffee machine designed by renowned architect and industrial designer Luca Trazzi. With its sleek, vintage-inspired design, the new illy machine is crafted for bars, restaurants, and hotels that cater to clients seeking top-quality coffee and a responsible, sustainable experience. The launch responds to recent market trends, with 70%1 of consumers now preferring sustainable products, and coffee pods becoming an increasingly popular purchased by more than 3.2 million Italian households in 2023, a 10% increase from the previous year.

"We are proud to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the E.S.E. pod system, a technology that, for half a century, has embodied our dedication to innovation, quality, and sustainability - values that have always been integral to illy," said Cristina Scocchia, CEO of illycaffè. "This commitment is also reflected in our new professional coffee machine, which combines sophisticated design with sustainable technology to ensure excellent coffee while respecting our planet."

The new ILLY X2.2 E.S.E. professional machine ensures exceptional in-cup quality with just a few simple steps. The illy E.S.E. pods, certified compostable, can be disposed of with organic waste*, and are available in Classico (double espresso and lungo), Intenso, and Decaf variants.

To celebrate the 50th anniversary of E.S.E., illy will launch a multi-format online and offline communication campaign starting November 18th, in Milan, Trieste, and Rome.

*Check with local authorities for available separate waste collection services.

illycaffè

illycaffè is an Italian family-owned company, founded in Trieste in 1933 which has always set itself the mission of offering the best coffee to the world. It produces a unique 100% Arabica blend composed of 9 different ingredients. The company selects only 1% of the best Arabica beans. Every day more than 10 million cups of illy coffee are served in over 140 countries around the globe, in the cafés, restaurants and hotels, in single-brand cafés and shops, at home and in the office, in which the company is present through subsidiaries and distributors. Since its foundation, illycaffè has oriented its strategies towards a sustainable business model, commitment that it strengthened in 2019 by adopting the status of Benefit Company and in 2021 becoming the first Italian coffee company to obtain the international B Corp certification. Everything that is "made in illy" is about beauty and art, the founding principles of the brand, starting from its logo, designed by artist James Rosenquist, up to illy Art Collection cups, decorated by over 130 international artists, or coffee machines designed by internationally renowned designers. With the aim of spreading the culture of quality to growers, baristas and coffee lovers, the company has developed its Università del Caffè which today holds courses in 23 countries around the world. In 2023, the company had a turnover of €595,1 million. The illy single-brand network has 159 points of sale in 30 countries.

SOURCE illycaffè