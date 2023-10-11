illycaffè introduces the new illy Art Collection by Lee Ufan at Frieze London and decorates its lounge with the Korean artist's trademark essential lines

LONDON, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/-- illycaffè, the coffee brand renowned worldwide for its sustainable quality and for the close ties it has established with the world of contemporary art, is continuing its collaboration with Frieze London, of which it is the official global coffee partner.

The twentieth edition of one of the most authoritative international contemporary art fairs will once again serve as the prestigious backdrop for the world premiere of the autumn's illy Art Collection, designed this year by Lee Ufan. Two cups are available: a smaller one for espresso and a larger one for cappuccino.

Through his trademark essential lines, the Korean-born artist uses the iconic cups that have turned an everyday object into a blank canvas that over the years has featured the work of renowned international artists to express his idea of the encounter, that moment in time and space when the brush meets the canvas. Indeed, his illy Art Collection cups are decorated with a single, intense brushstroke, so as to preserve the necessary space to create a dialogue between the various elements and establish a bond between the white porcelain and the painting.

Lee Ufan's creative motif crops up again in the illycaffé lounge at Frieze London, a space in which the beauty of art and the good of the unique illy blend - made with a selection of the top 1% of the world's Arabica beans - come together as one for an experience that combines ethics, taste, science, and creativity.

The lounge is made all the more beautiful as it features on display Lee Ufan's 2022 "Untitled (II)" and "Untitled (III)" artworks. Exhibitors and visitors will be able to enjoy the unique illy blend on its own or as a base for an unconventional cocktail. These will be available at the illy lounge, at the fair's cafés, and near outdoor exhibits thanks to an Apecar parked in the terrace.

"We are happy to continue our collaboration with Frieze London, a key event on the calendar for the international art market. Once again, we wanted to highlight our presence at the fair by premiering the new illy Art Collection designed by Lee Ufan. This collection expresses encounters in all their forms and celebrates the new connections that can be made, including thanks to a cup of coffee" comments Cristina Scocchia, CEO of illycaffè.

The illy Art Collection Lee Ufan will be available in kits of 2 espresso cups or 2 cappuccino cups starting in October from the illy e-shop, in select international museums, in illy Caffè and illy Shop stores, from retail channels, and from indirect e-commerce channels.

illycaffè is an Italian family-owned company, founded in Trieste in 1933 which has always set itself the mission of offering the best coffee to the world. It produces a unique 100% Arabica blend composed of 9 different ingredients. The company selects only 1% of the best Arabica beans in the world. Every day 8 million cups of illy coffee are served in over 140 countries around the globe, in the cafés, restaurants and hotels, in single-brand cafés and shops, at home and in the office, in which the company is present through subsidiaries and distributors.

Since its foundation, illycaffè has oriented its strategies towards a sustainable business model, commitment that it strengthened in 2019 by adopting the status of Benefit Company and in 2021 becoming the first Italian coffee company to obtain the international B Corp certification. Since 2013 the company is also one of the World Most Ethical Companies. Everything that is "made in illy" is about beauty and art, the founding principles of the brand, starting from its logo, designed by artist James Rosenquist, up to illy Art Collection cups, decorated by over 125 international artists, or coffee machines designed by internationally renowned designers. With the aim of spreading the culture of quality to growers, baristas and coffee lovers, the company has developed its Università del Caffè which today holds courses in 25 countries around the world. In 2021, Rhône Capital became a minority shareholder of illycaffè with the aim of contributing to the company's international growth plans.

In 2022, the company had 1230 employees and a turnover of €567,7 million. The illy single-brand network has 190 points of sale in 34 countries.

