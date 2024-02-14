illycaffè is confirmed as the official coffee of the 62nd Salone del Mobile. Milano

MILAN, Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- illycaffè, the global leader in high-quality sustainable coffee, is an official partner of the Salone del Mobile, Milan Furniture Fair. The inspiring event will take place on the 16th – 21st April, and it will be the 62nd edition. There will be plenty of occasions to sample illy's unmistakeable 100% Arabica blend at the fair, as well as official side events to be held throughout the city of Milan.

"We are thrilled to renew our partnership with the Salone del Mobile, the leading international trade fair in the design and furniture sectors. This partnership allows us to showcase, interpret and express to the best our abilities the values around which illycaffé's strategy has revolved for over 90 years: innovation, creativity, and beauty." commented Cristina Scocchia, CEO of illycaffè.

The Salone del Mobile. Milano, the design industry's most important annual event, will yet again bring to life the Fiera Milano Rho District as it becomes ever more global and inclusive, in close contact with the entire productive and creative system revolving around furniture. Once again, as the official partner of the event, illycaffè will feature in all of the Fair's social hubs, where professionals including designers, architects and journalists can come together: the Red Lounge, the International Business Lounge, and Caffè della Stampa among others. The unique, 100% Arabica illy blend will also be available at numerous other locations throughout the city, in showrooms or during special events staged by some of the best-known and most popular design brands.

This is an opportunity not to be missed for experts in the furniture sector, lovers of art and design, and anyone else interested in an in-depth exploration of the world of sustainability and innovation and in discovering the sector's latest trends and newest opportunities.

illycaffè is an Italian family-owned company, founded in Trieste in 1933 which has always set itself the mission of offering the best coffee to the world. It produces a unique 100% Arabica blend composed of 9 different ingredients. The company selects only 1% of the best Arabica beans in the world. Every day 8 million cups of illy coffee are served in over 140 countries around the globe, in the cafés, restaurants and hotels, in single-brand cafés and shops, at home and in the office, in which the company is present through subsidiaries and distributors. Since its foundation, illycaffè has oriented its strategies towards a sustainable business model, commitment that it strengthened in 2019 by adopting the status of Benefit Company and in 2021 becoming the first Italian coffee company to obtain the international B Corp certification. Since 2013 the company is also one of the World Most Ethical Companies. Everything that is "made in illy" is about beauty and art, the founding principles of the brand, starting from its logo, designed by artist James Rosenquist, up to illy Art Collection cups, decorated by over 125 international artists, or coffee machines designed by internationally renowned designers. With the aim of spreading the culture of quality to growers, baristas and coffee lovers, the company has developed its Università del Caffè which today holds courses in 25 countries around the world. In 2021, Rhône Capital became a minority shareholder of illycaffè with the aim of contributing to the company's international growth plans.

In 2022, the company had 1230 employees and a turnover of €567,7 million. The illy single-brand network has 190 points of sale in 34 countries.

SOURCE illycaffè