ILLYCAFFÈ IS PARTNER OF THE 16th LYON CONTEMPORARY ART BIENNALE

TRIESTE, Italy, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- illycaffè is broadening its collaborative ventures with the contemporary art world and has become a partner of the Lyon Contemporary Art Biennale, which will run from September 14th to December 31st.

The 16th Lyon Biennale, first held in 1991 and now considered the leading contemporary art event in France, and one of the most influential Biennales in the world, will explore the vulnerability of the contemporary world. "Manifesto of fragility" is the title chosen by the two curators, Sam Bardaouil and Till Fellrath, for the event, inviting participating artists to express their feelings towards the world that surrounds them and to place fragility at the center of all forms of resistance, instead of considering it a form of weakness. Fragility is perhaps one of the few peculiarities that unites our fragmented world and could thus become the basis for a more sustainable future.

illy is the official coffee of the Lyon Biennale. Visitors will be able to enjoy illy's unique 100% Arabica blend at the restaurant in the Usines Fafgor, the event's main cultural venue, or take a break with a Ready to Drink illy coffee available from illy's cargo bike.

"We are happy to be partners with the Lyon Contemporary Art Biennale – comments Cristina Scocchia, Chief Executive Officer of illycaffè - Looking for beauty and making the most of it is one of the hallmarks of illycaffè's corporate culture, and this is the reason why the company has decided to support this very important event."

The beauty referred to by illycaffè reflects the ancient Greek concept of kalokagathìa, which holds that goodness and beauty are inextricably tied and depend on one another, encompassing both the ethical and aesthetic dimension. For a company that pursues sustainable quality like illy, opening a privileged communication channel with the world of art is a major component of corporate culture and ethics.

Sam Bardouil and Till Fellrath, curators of the 16th edition of the Lyon Biennale, and directors of the Hamburger Bahnhof, National Gallery of Contemporary Art in Berlin, added: "For many decades, illy has been unwavering in its commitment to supporting the arts. illy's ongoing collaboration with artists on the brand's iconic art cup series is celebrated worldwide. We often associate a cup of coffee with a coming together around a conversation. In supporting the 16th Lyon Biennale, illy is allowing us to further discussions that are pertinent to the current moment, allowing for more possibilities of encounter between art and the public."

illycaffè is an Italian family-owned company, founded in Trieste in 1933. Its mission has always been to offer the best coffee to the world. Illycaffè produces a unique 100% Arabica blend, combining 9 of the best varieties in the world, selected by illycaffè: every day 8 million cups of illy coffee are served in over 140 countries around the globe, in the cafés, restaurants and hotels, in single-brand cafés and shops, at home and in the office. As a result of its innovations, illycaffè contributes to the coffee technology progress at global level. In 1991, the "Premio Ernesto Illy de qualidade sustentavel do cafè para espresso" was launched in Brazil for quality espresso coffee. Illycaffè has contributed to the sharing of the know-how, paying growers a premium price for the best quality selected by illycaffè. Since 2016, with the "Ernesto Illy International Coffee Award", the company has celebrated coffee growers all over the world that, according to illy, have produced the best sustainable coffee. Since 2013, the company has been in the list of the World Most Ethical Companies. In 2019, it enhanced its commitment to pursue a sustainable business model integrating the interest of people with the environment, adopting the status of Società Benefit (Benefit Company) and adding this commitment into its own bylaws. In 2021, illycaffè was the first Italian company in the coffee sector to obtain the international certification as B Corp as a result of its commitment to comply with the highest standards of social and environmental performance. The company also founded the University of Coffee, which has the objective of sharing culture at all levels, offering a comprehensive and practical training to growers, baristas and coffee lovers. Everything that is "made in illy" is about beauty and art, the founding principles of the brand, starting from its logo, designed by artist James Rosenquist, up to illy Art Collection cups, decorated by over 120 international artists. In 2021, the company had 1305 employees and a turnover of about €500 million. There are 205 illy single-brand shops in over 40 countries all over the world. In 2021, Rhone Capital became a minority shareholder of illycaffè with the aim of contributing to the company's international growth plans.

