illycaffè is partner of Vivero de Atitude, the Brazilian socio-environmental program which already helped more than 17 thousand people

TRIESTE, Italy, June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- illycaffè, the first Italian coffee company to obtain B-Corp certification, is a partner of Vivero de Atitude (Atitude Nursery), the socio-environmental program developed in Brazil by the Cooperativa do Cerrado Mineiro monteCCer, which brings together coffee producers from Monte Carmelo in the state of Minas Gerais, with the aim of creating initiatives and projects for the conservation of the Cerrado biome and, at the same time, creating social value.

The Atitude nursery produces more than 140 native species every year, with the aim of making them available to the entire community, to replant them in neighboring farms or in urban areas of the territory.

The planting of native plants in the territory favors the protection of the aquifers and the biome of the Cerrado region. Through environmental education programs supported by illycaffè, the project makes it possible to increase the surface of forests, preserve springs and conserve biodiversity, fundamental elements to counteract the effects of climate change and thus protect the production of quality coffee.

Every year the nursery sells about 60,000 seedlings and donates the proceeds to local institutions, which use it to develop social projects. Thanks to the funds raised, in recent years it has been possible to create after-school services for children and build facilities to support the elderly. In three years, more than 17,000 people have directly benefited from the project.

"Sustainable growth cannot be separated from the protection of the environment and the community, elements that should increasingly feed each other, producing a virtuous circle – explains Cristina Scocchia, CEO of illycaffè – we have supported Vivero de Atitude since the beginning because we believe in the value of collaboration and knowledge-sharing to develop projects that promote the creation of social and environmental value in the long term."

As a Benefit Corporation, illycaffè believes it's vital to build a system capable of regenerating itself, guaranteeing the well-being of people and the planet. This is why the company works hand in hand with coffee producers, training them in sustainable quality and supporting projects that create value for the community and the environment.

illycaffè is an Italian family-owned company, founded in Trieste in 1933 which has always set itself the mission of offering the best coffee to the world. It produces a unique 100% Arabica blend composed of 9 different ingredients. The company selects only 1% of the best Arabica beans in the world. Every day 8 million cups of illy coffee are served in over 140 countries around the globe, in the cafés, restaurants and hotels, in single-brand cafés and shops, at home and in the office, in which the company is present through subsidiaries and distributors. Since its foundation, illycaffè has oriented its strategies towards a sustainable business model, commitment that it strengthened in 2019 by adopting the status of Benefit Company and in 2021 becoming the first Italian coffee company to obtain the international B Corp certification. Since 2013 the company is also one of the World Most Ethical Companies. Everything that is "made in illy" is about beauty and art, the founding principles of the brand, starting from its logo, designed by artist James Rosenquist, up to illy Art Collection cups, decorated by over 125 international artists, or coffee machines designed by internationally renowned designers. With the aim of spreading the culture of quality to growers, baristas and coffee lovers, the company has developed its Università del Caffè which today holds courses in 25 countries around the world. In 2021, Rhône Capital became a minority shareholder of illycaffè with the aim of contributing to the company's international growth plans. In 2022, the company had 1230 employees and a turnover of €567,7 million. The illy single-brand network has 190 points of sale in 34 countries.

SOURCE illycaffè