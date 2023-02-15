illycaffè is the coffee of choice for the design world at the 61st Salone del Mobile.Milano

MILAN, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- illycaffè, the global leader in high-quality sustainable coffee, is the official partner of the Salone del Mobile.Milano, now in its 61st year, and back on its usual springtime schedule after three years of pandemic-related restrictions. Between April 18th and 23rd there will be plenty of opportunities to enjoy illy's unique 100% Arabica blend – not just at the fair itself, but also during the many official side events to be held throughout the city of Milan.

Salone del Mobile.Milano

The fair will be based in the Fiera Milano Rho neighborhood and will feature an innovative format that makes it more enjoyable for visitors and environmentally sustainable. Here, as the event's coffee partner, illy will accompany architects, designers, and journalists as they socialize, network, and relax, from the Red Lounge to the International Business Lounge and Caffè della Stampa. There will be many more chances to enjoy an excellent illy coffee elsewhere in the city, in showrooms or during special events held by some of the best-known and most beloved design brands.

"We are proud that once again, we have been confirmed as the coffee of choice for the world of art and design, the key players in that universe of experimentation and cultural cross-pollination that the Milan Furniture Fair represents today as it casts an increasingly watchful eye on sustainable quality, creativity, and innovation. These values are part of illy's DNA, and for 90 years they have inspired us to pursue our mission of promoting beauty in all its forms" comments Cristina Scocchia, CEO of illycaffè.

illycaffè is an Italian family-owned company, founded in Trieste in 1933. Its mission has always been to offer the best coffee to the world. Illycaffè produces a unique 100% Arabica blend, combining 9 of the best varieties in the world: every day 8 million cups of illy coffee are served in over 140 countries around the globe. In 2021, illycaffè was the first Italian company in the coffee sector to obtain the international certification as B Corp as a result of its commitment to comply with the highest standards of social and environmental performance.

