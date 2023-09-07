illycaffè launches its new "Quality loves details" communication campaign with Matilda De Angelis as its brand ambassador

On air starting September 18th, the new campaign highlights the value of details, on which illy reveals the intricacy and care in making its coffee.

TRIESTE, Italy, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- illycaffè, the global leader in high-quality sustainable coffee, is launching a new communication campaign with the international actress Matilda De Angelis as its brand ambassador.

Designed in collaboration with IPG Coffee Table and directed by the Danish director, Martin Aamund, the campaign, which will air starting on September 18th, revolves around a key concept, "Quality loves details", and showcases an exceptionally high-quality coffee made unique by the careful attention to every single detail, from selection of the coffee beans to the final sip.

The campaign details the journey of illy coffee and begins in the evocative atmosphere of the illy lab in Trieste, where among manuscripts, sacks of coffee, and botanical illustrations, Matilda De Angelis welcomes the viewer, guiding them along a voyage to discover all the details that make illy unique. Scene after scene, the viewer travels from the coffee bean to the cup, from the coffee plantation to the illy café, discovering the various necessary components to make excellent coffee, beginning with the first fundamental step: selection. This elaborate, time-consuming process begins in the plantation, where only 1% of the best Arabica beans from over 30 countries worldwide are grown, and continues in the illy laboratory, where only the flawless coffee beans are selected to create a unique blend: the best sustainable coffee that nature can offer.

This painstaking attention, with its wealth of detail, is the thread that runs through the campaign, as can be seen both through the video techniques and through the rigorous, symmetrical sets. Most importantly, it focuses on the moving and timeless story of illycaffé's true essence: a tireless, daily search for quality all along the value chain, from the producer to the consumer.

"I am delighted to be the protagonist of the new illy campaign, a brand with which I share the passion for aesthetic research and attention to details that make the difference. I am a perfectionist and every day I work to continue improving myself," explains international actress, Matilda De Angelis.

"Quality Loves Details" describes the desire to offer people a superior quality coffee through illy's obsession for details: selection in the first place, regenerative agriculture, the pressurization of the cans that protects and preserves the coffee's aromas over time, and finally the illy cup, designed by Matteo Thun to enhance and valorize the purity of the espresso. The campaign begins by taking the viewer to an illy plantation, among lush rows of coffee plants, where the farmer's expert hands pick the berries as sustainably as possible. The journey continues in an elegant lab, with rows of coffee beans geometrically arranged on a workbench, where the process to select and balance the nine varieties of Arabica coffee that comprise the unique illy blend takes place. Finally, the viewer is taken to an elegant illy café, with its unique and welcoming design featuring white and red varnished and chrome elements that recall the brand's distinctive colours. Here a barista offers a cup of coffee to Matilda De Angelis, who takes a sip and in a low voice reveals to the viewer the secret behind its excellence: quality loves details.

"From selecting the very best beans to our revolutionary, patented preservation system and coffee cups designed specifically to enhance the coffee's flavours: here at illy, our attention to detail is the measure of the passion and love we put into things," says Cristina Scocchia, CEO of illycaffè. "The goal of this campaign is to give a face to the most painstaking and important aspects we attend to everyday behind the scenes to offer our coffee to our customers, and we are happy to do so with Matilda De Angelis, whose work as an actress has always been marked by her constant commitment to giving her audience the best of herself."

The communication campaign will run in several different formats: digital ads on asset displays and videos, 30-second and 15-second TV ads and print ads.

illycaffè is an Italian family-owned company, founded in Trieste in 1933 which has always set itself the mission of offering the best coffee to the world. It produces a unique 100% Arabica blend composed of 9 different ingredients. The company selects only 1% of the best Arabica beans in the world. Every day 8 million cups of illy coffee are served in over 140 countries around the globe, in the cafés, restaurants and hotels, in single-brand cafés and shops, at home and in the office, in which the company is present through subsidiaries and distributors. Since its foundation, illycaffè has oriented its strategies towards a sustainable business model, commitment that it strengthened in 2019 by adopting the status of Benefit Company and in 2021 becoming the first Italian coffee company to obtain the international B Corp certification. Since 2013 the company is also one of the World Most Ethical Companies. Everything that is "made in illy" is about beauty and art, the founding principles of the brand, starting from its logo, designed by artist James Rosenquist, up to illy Art Collection cups, decorated by over 125 international artists, or coffee machines designed by internationally renowned designers. With the aim of spreading the culture of quality to growers, baristas and coffee lovers, the company has developed its Università del Caffè which today holds courses in 25 countries around the world. In 2021, Rhône Capital became a minority shareholder of illycaffè with the aim of contributing to the company's international growth plans. In 2022, the company had 1230 employees and a turnover of €567,7 million. The illy single-brand network has 190 points of sale in 34 countries.

Martin Aamund began his directing career making documentary films for Channel 4 in the UK and Canal Plus in France. The attention on realism and emotion in those formative years remains with him today, now balanced with a distinctive style that pulls between two extremes: reality and fantasy. Dreams are always in his mind, like a word on the tip of his tongue that he can't articulate. He creates worlds in which a film can live on its own, worlds modelled with cinematic tools. His work is a unique form of artistic realism, in which the strange and the surreal cleverly manifest and play with the mind. Perhaps Martin's inner child takes over when he is in the director's chair, or maybe he has learnt to fight a special kind of madness. Whatever his method is, it has worked for him. Audiences love Martin's humour and style. His directorial know-how has been honoured with awards at the Cannes Lions, Epica, Clio and New York Film festivals. Born in Denmark, Martin lived in Hong Kong, US and Barcelona before returning to his roots in Copenhagen, where he currently resides with his family.

SOURCE illycaffè