illycaffè opens a new flagship store in Milan's CityLife

MILAN, May 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- illycaffè, the global leader in high-quality sustainable coffee, is announcing the opening of its fourth flagship store in Milan at CityLife, overlooking Piazza Tre Torri, the beating heart of this innovative Milanese neighbourhood. With over 80 seats, the new illy café has an indoor surface area of 75 square meters and an outdoor surface area of over 70 square meters.

Its large, luminous windows create a dynamic interplay between the indoor space and its surrounding environment, that will draw the attention of passers-by even before entering the café! Inside the space hosts a spectacular chandelier with hanging spiral displays the history of the illy Art Collection, symbolizing the relationship between illy and the world of contemporary art. At the heart of the café, which presents the same captivating concept that has made the illy brand recognizable worldwide, is the large bar counter that combines a sophisticated white marble counter-top with the iconic illy-red front. Next to the entrance is a mosaic depicting Xanti Schawinsky's famous 1934 ad for illycaffè.

The use of natural, sustainable materials such as wood and of warm coffee tones gives the premises a relaxed and elegant ambiance, ideal for an artistic, contemporary café. Here patrons and coffee lovers can experience the pleasure of the unique illy experience while admiring the iconic skyline of the city's most futuristic neighbourhood.

"This new cafè illy expresses the personality and philosophy of our brand. It is one more establishment in the city where the public can enjoy an illy coffee while immersing themselves in the interests and passions inextricably tied to it: art, culture, design, and the utmost quality" comments Cristina Scocchia, CEO of illycaffè.

The illy City Life menu features a wide array of coffee-based beverages and plenty of snacks and small dishes that can accompany any moment of the day: from starting off early in the morning with the aroma of illy's unique 100% Arabica blend and sweets made by illy's master pastry chefs, to a light lunch or a break from shopping or the office, and finally for cocktails with delicious, high-quality finger food. So that clients may enjoy the full illy experience even at home, the café features a retail corner with a selection of illy products: coffee machines, limited-edition cups, breakfast accessories, chocolate, tea, and fruit preserves.

On the heels of the urban renewal process that started in 2015, illy now makes its debut in this new neighbourhood, which has come to symbolize the city as a futuristic hub whose core pillars are innovation, modernity, and sustainability, the same values that for the last 90 years have been the driving engine of the global leader in high-quality sustainable coffee.

Opening hours: every day from 8:00 to 21.00

illycaffè is an Italian family-owned company, founded in Trieste in 1933 which has always set itself the mission of offering the best coffee to the world. It produces a unique 100% Arabica blend composed of 9 different ingredients. The company selects only 1% of the best Arabica beans in the world. Every day 8 million cups of illy coffee are served in over 140 countries around the globe, in the cafés, restaurants and hotels, in single-brand cafés and shops, at home and in the office, in which the company is present through subsidiaries and distributors.

Since its foundation, illycaffè has oriented its strategies towards a sustainable business model, commitment that it strengthened in 2019 by adopting the status of Benefit Company and in 2021 becoming the first Italian coffee company to obtain the international B Corp certification. Since 2013 the company is also one of the World Most Ethical Companies. Everything that is "made in illy" is about beauty and art, the founding principles of the brand, starting from its logo, designed by artist James Rosenquist, up to illy Art Collection cups, decorated by over 125 international artists, or coffee machines designed by internationally renowned designers. With the aim of spreading the culture of quality to growers, baristas and coffee lovers, the company has developed its Università del Caffè which today holds courses in 25 countries around the world. In 2021, Rhône Capital became a minority shareholder of illycaffè with the aim of contributing to the company's international growth plans. In 2022, the company had 1230 employees and a turnover of €567,7 million. The illy single-brand network has 190 points of sale in 34 countries.

SOURCE illycaffè