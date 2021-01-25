illycaffè Partners with Ammirati Coffee for New York Metro Distribution

RYE BROOK, N.Y., Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- illycaffè North America today announced a new partnership with top specialty coffee importer and distributor Ammirati Coffee, Inc., who will distribute illy's renowned high-quality premium coffee products to cafés, restaurants and hotels throughout the New York metropolitan region. Ammirati Coffee will also manage and provide its superior service and technical support to illy customers throughout the region.

Pelham, New York-based Ammirati Coffee maintains a commitment to quality backed by nearly 60 years of premium coffee experience and historical knowledge operating in the ultra-competitive New York tri-state market, one of the country's largest and a priority for illy. That depth of expertise and attention to quality were critical in Ammirati Coffee's selection by illy.

Founded by Francesco Illy over 85 years ago in Trieste, Italy, illycaffè began distributing its renowned 100% Arabica blend in New York City since 1984. With a deep commitment to sustainability and a vast portfolio of products, illy is well positioned to meet the needs of customers across the hospitality sector.

"We chose to partner with Ammirati Coffee not just for its distribution strength but also its commitment to illy's high standards," said Barry Sheldon, President and COO, illycaffè North America. "illy has a long- and well-established business in the New York region, which continues to be a long-term strategic market for our brand. Our relationship with Ammirati will support our growth objectives by bringing exceptional service to current and future café, restaurant and hotel customers."

In addition to providing product delivery, and comprehensive technical and service support, Ammirati Coffee will offer the entire illy catalogue of premium products including a range of illy roast and ground beans, cold brew and accessories for coffee service.

For more information about how illy can meet your interests and business needs, visit illy.com.

About illycaffè

illycaffè is an Italian family business, founded in Trieste in 1933 and committed to offering the greatest coffee to the world. illy is the world's most global coffee brand, producing the unique illy 100% Arabica blend made of 9 of the world's best selections of Arabica; each day more than 8 million cups are consumed in over 140 countries in the finest cafés, restaurants, hotels and in offices and homes. illy has become the standard forerunner of espresso, and thanks to three critical innovations, is considered the leader in the science and technology of coffee. With the bestowing of the first "Ernesto Illy Award for quality espresso coffee" in 1991 in Brazil, illy also pioneered direct sourcing, sharing know-how and paying a premium price for the best quality, based on partnerships underwritten by the principles of sustainable development. The company also founded its University of Coffee with the aim of fostering and spreading its culture, providing comprehensive academic and hands-on training for coffee growers, baristas and coffee lovers in order to cover every aspect of the product. Everything 'made in illy' is enhanced by beauty & art, which represent founding values of the brand, starting from its logo – designed by an artist, James Rosenquist – and including the renowned illy Art Collection, comprised of over 100 cups designed by international artists. In 2019 the company was employing 1,405 people and posted consolidated revenues of €520,5 million. There are 269 stores and mono-brand illy shops in more than 40 countries.

About Ammirati Coffee, Inc.

Ammirati Imports has proudly been in business for 57 years. Beginning at a time when coffee was something simple, dark and thick served in bottomless cups at all-night diners and espresso was a brew found only in hidden Italian Cafes on Mulberry Street, Dominic P. Ammirati Sr. began importing commercial espresso machines directly from Italy with the hopes of creating an industry around premium Italian Specialty Coffee. Today, a third generation of the Ammirati family, raised amid the scent of freshly roasted coffee and the whirring of grinders, continues to import the most highly regarded Italian coffees, Italian coffee equipment and gourmet food products -- including La Cimbali and Faema espresso machines, illycaffè premium coffees, Dammann Freres tea, Urbani Truffles, Toschi Vignola syrups and gelato mixes, DiMartino Pasta of Gragnano Italy and many more world class food products through an exclusive partnership with Longino & Cardenal – to some of the most well-known cafes and restaurants across the United States. Every member of the Ammirati team is considered an expert in the entire process of specialty coffee from harvesting to sourcing to roasting to distribution to excellence in the cup. Dominic Ammirati Sr. felt blessed in the success he left behind for his family and employees. Today, Dominic's family, including grandsons Dominic Ammirati Jr., T.J. Tarateta, Michael Ammirati and Joseph Ammirati, build upon the success that Dominic Sr. and his son Tommy created in the family's long history of importing and distributing coffee, espresso machines, and gourmet food products. With a new showroom, cafe and warehouse in Westchester, the next generation continues to bring the best in espresso to an American marketplace that continues to embrace coffee and gourmet foods with enthusiasm.

SOURCE illy

