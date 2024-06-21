illycaffè Presents "6 minuti per farla innamorare": A Short Film Celebrating the Art of Enjoying Life with Taste and Passion

From Coffee to Cinema: Under the Direction of Francesco Apolloni, illy Cold Brew Ready to Drink Stars in a Story of Love and Authenticity

TRIESTE, Italy, June 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- illycaffè, a leader in sustainable high-quality coffee, ventures into the world of cinema with "6 minuti per farla innamorare" (6 minutes to make her fall in love), a short film directed by Roman filmmaker and producer Francesco Apolloni, featuring two rising stars of Italian cinema, Martina Ferragamo and Simone Coppo.

Set in an elegant Roman café, the film depicts the meeting of two young people and the conversation in which Simone attempts to win over Martina. Given only six minutes by a skeptical Martina, Simone employs all his charm to convince her of his newfound love, leading to a playful yet earnest exchange. Just when it seems their story has ended, a twist reveals that the pair are on a movie set. Martina and Simone step out of their roles, pursuing their genuine feelings, showing how a few minutes can be enough to fall in love with someone - or something - again.

This parallels not only the time we can all dedicate to savoring a coffee, quickly allowing ourselves to be won over by all its aromas, but also the act of love that coffee represents for illy. If loving means taking constant care of someone or something, the sentiment born between the two characters symbolizes the extraordinary attention to detail that illycaffè puts into offering the best coffee that nature makes available to us.

"6 minuti per farla innamorare" explores the magic of love and the captivating world of illycaffè. Francesco Apolloni successfully showcases the timeless elegance of the Italian brand and the joy of experiencing life's full flavors, highlighted by the lightness and freshness of illy Cold Brew Ready to Drink the natural beverage made by cold infusing our unique 100% Arabica blend for twelve hours, which lets you rediscover the same unmistakable taste of an illy espresso.

"We are happy to present today a new and ambitious project in which the unique illy 100% Arabica blend is harmoniously mixed with the plot of the short film, to tell through an original visual language, our love for coffee that translates into our daily tireless search for quality along the entire supply chain: from the bean to the cup," says Cristina Scocchia, CEO of illycaffè.

The short film "6 minuti per farla innamorare" is now available on illy.com, the brand's social media channels, and will be featured at major film festivals in the coming weeks.

illy Cold Brew Ready to Drink is available in a practical 250 ml can in three versions (Classico, with a fresh and naturally sweet taste, Latte Macchiato, with a velvety taste and hints of caramel, and Cappuccino, with an intense aroma and hints of chocolate) in single-brand sales outlets (illy Caffè and illy Shop), a selection of bars, organized distribution, and on the website www.illy.com.

illycaffè is an Italian family-owned company, founded in Trieste in 1933 which has always set itself the mission of offering the best coffee to the world. It produces a unique 100% Arabica blend composed of 9 different ingredients. The company selects only 1% of the best Arabica beans. Every day more than 8 million cups of illy coffee are served in over 140 countries around the globe, in the cafés, restaurants and hotels, in single-brand cafés and shops, at home and in the office, in which the company is present through subsidiaries and distributors. Since its foundation, illycaffè has oriented its strategies towards a sustainable business model, commitment that it strengthened in 2019 by adopting the status of Benefit Company and in 2021 becoming the first Italian coffee company to obtain the international B Corp certification. Everything that is "made in illy" is about beauty and art, the founding principles of the brand, starting from its logo, designed by artist James Rosenquist, up to illy Art Collection cups, decorated by over 130 international artists, or coffee machines designed by internationally renowned designers. With the aim of spreading the culture of quality to growers, baristas and coffee lovers, the company has developed its Università del Caffè which today holds courses in 23 countries around the world. In 2023, the company had a turnover of €595,1 million. The illy single-brand network has 159 points of sale in 30 countries.

