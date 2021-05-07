illycaffè Promotes Sustainable Gastronomy Through the MICHELIN Green Star Distinction in New York

NEW YORK, May 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sustainability in fine dining is top of mind, with restaurants taking steps such as an entirely meatless menu, a new beacon of momentum for the hospitality industry. For the first time in New York, restaurants are now being recognized by the MICHELIN Guide for sustainable practices that range from preserving resources, to embracing biodiversity, reducing food waste, and consuming renewable energy. Today, the MICHELIN Guide announced its coveted star ratings, a herculean achievement on its own, and awarded the MICHELIN Green Star with support from illycaffè, to Chef Dan Barber and Blue Hill at Stone Barns.

The first MICHELIN Green Star recipient in New York, Chef Barber is committed to consistently seeking eco-friendly and low-waste practices in creating his menus, where the seasonal dishes are crafted using the produce grown directly on their 80-acre estate. illycaffè, a global coffee industry leader in sustainable quality, and Michelin decided to join forces to take another step forward for the planet. The two companies, which share similar values in striving for excellence, will work together to promote restaurants' sustainability efforts and actions to create a healthier community and planet.

"MICHELIN Green Stars restaurants in New York and other major cities shape an ambitious network of committed thought leaders on the global gastronomic scene; players who contribute both to raising awareness on the challenges of tomorrow's cuisine and inspire their peers within the industry. We are delighted to be associated for the first time with illycaffè, a company that is particularly committed and with which we share strong common values. We hope that our Green Stars will continue to mobilize even more companies in the future so that, collectively, we can encourage the industry to take a closer look at sustainable development issues," said Gwendal Poullennec, International Director of the MICHELIN Guides.

"It is a great honor for us to announce our support to the MICHELIN Guide's Green Stars in Europe and the U.S. to highlight restaurants that are at the forefront of a more sustainable approach to gastronomy," says Massimiliano Pogliani, CEO of illycaffè. "This is an extraordinary opportunity to continue sharing and promoting our coffee culture in the world of fine dining: many of our illy ambassadors have received this prestigious recognition and we hope to continue developing an increasingly virtuous path of ever-more sustainable quality with the greatest international chefs. Sustainable quality has always been part of our brand DNA and for over 85 years where we have been giving great attention to sustainable matters with the aim of building a better future together with our partners and our consumers."

Unveiled for the first time in January 2020 at the MICHELIN Guide France launch event, the MICHELIN Green Star is the MICHELIN Guide's newest distinction. The MICHELIN Green Star is a new benchmark for customers and professionals where inspectors assign the recognition to select restaurants that demonstrate the greatest commitment to a more sustainable approach to gastronomy.

By highlighting the virtuous actions of role-model restaurants, the MICHELIN Guide aims to give chefs and other committed players a framework for raising awareness on the sustainable issues surrounding gastronomy and food among the general public, businesses, and the whole industry.

About the Michelin Group

Michelin, the leading mobility company, is dedicated to enhancing its clients' mobility, sustainably; designing and distributing the most suitable tires, services, and solutions for its clients' needs; providing digital services, maps and guides to help enrich trips and travels and make them unique experiences; and developing high-technology materials that serve a variety of industries. Headquartered in Clermont-Ferrand, France, Michelin is present in 170 countries, has 123,600 employees and operates 71 tire production facilities which together produced around 170 million tires in 2020. (www.michelin.com).

About illycaffè

illycaffè is an Italian family-owned company, founded in Trieste in 1933. Its mission has always been to offer the best coffee to the world. illycaffè produces a unique 100% Arabica blend, combining 9 of the best varieties in the world, selected by illycaffè: every day 8 million cups of illy coffee are served in over 140 countries around the globe, in the cafés, restaurants and hotels, in single-brand cafés and shops, at home. As a result of its innovations, illycaffè contributes to the coffee technology progress at global level. In 1991, the "Premio Ernesto Illy de qualidade sustentavel do cafè para espresso" was launched in Brazil for quality espresso coffee. illycaffè has contributed to the sharing of the know-how, paying growers a premium price for the best quality selected by illycaffè. Since 2016, with the "Ernesto Illy International Coffee Award", the company has celebrated coffee growers all over the world that, according to illy, have produced the best sustainable coffee. Since 2013, the company has been in the list of the World Most Ethical Companies. In 2019, it enhanced its commitment to pursue a sustainable business model integrating the interest of people with the environment, adopting the status of Società Benefit (Benefit Company) and adding this commitment into its own bylaws. In 2021, illycaffè was the first Italian company in the coffee sector to obtain the international certification as B Corp as a result of its commitment to comply with the highest standards of social and environmental performance. The company also founded the University of Coffee, which has the objective of sharing culture at all levels, offering a comprehensive and practical training to growers, baristas and coffee lovers. Everything that is "made in illy" is about beauty and art, the founding principles of the brand, starting from its logo, designed by artist James Rosenquist, up to illy Art Collection cups, decorated by over 100 international artists. In 2019, the company had 1405 employees and a turnover of € 520,5 million. There are 269 illy single-brand shops in over 40 countries all over the world. In 2021, Rhone Capital became a minority shareholder of illycaffè with the aim of contributing to the company's international growth plans.

